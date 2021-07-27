Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Quito adds restrictions for restaurants and malls

Jul 27, 2021

Views: 80

The Quito Municipal Council has lowered capacity limits for restaurants, shopping malls and large department stores. The council said it is considering imposing additional biosecurity measures for public spaces and may require city employees to be vaccinated.

Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas says that shopping mall crowds are spreading the Covid virus.

The new ordinance was approved Monday and signed by Mayor Santiago Guarderas.

“With the emergence of the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus in the city we must reinforce our standards,” Guarderas said. “We are also concerned about the so-called Colombian variant that has properties similar to delta. It has appeared in several countries and was identified in Miami over the weekend.”

The ordinance reverses a July 5 executive order by former mayor Jorge Yunda increasing the capacity at shopping calls to 65 percent and to 70 percent for restaurants. According to Yunda, the measures were necessary to rejuvenate the economy and to add employment.

Quito follows Cuenca, Ambato and Riobamba in tightening capacity rules for restaurants and shopping centers.

Sponsored ad

Guarderas said that the 50 percent capacity requirement will be maintained for cinemas, theaters, gyms, supermarkets, mercados, auditoriums and academic events.

Several municipal council members suggested the city require a vaccination passport for entry to restaurants, malls, sporting events and cinemas. “This requirement appears to be a worldwide trend for protecting the public health and I believe we need to get onboard,” said councilman Carlos Martinez, who plans to introduce the measure at the next council meeting.

Community Posts

Land for Sale Close to the Yunguilla Valley – $14 per Square Meter

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Condo close to Yanuncay River Park and Shopping

Two Rescued Kittens for Adoption

Three-Bedroom Apartment by the Yanuncay River

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!