Tax break for tram route businesses, Nutcracker Suite performances, Volcano update, Dead drunk at Feria Libre, El NiÃ±o Viajero’s holy duds

Jueves, 12/12/2019

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

“Cascanueces” – The Nutcracker Suite will be performed by a cast of children and adults from 4 dance academies plus the OSC (Orquesta SinfÃ³nica de Cuenca) <You’ll need to remember this abbreviation – or Google OSC, Cuenca, EC if you forget.>. The performances will be este jueves y viernes a las 20:00, y el sÃ¡bado a las 17:00 en the teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz. Tickets are available at the theater from 15-18:00. Cost: $10.00.

CD launch – The Coro de Voces Blancas de las Hermanas Concepcionistas de Cuenca (The White Voices Choir of the Concepcionist Sisters of Cuenca) presented their CD of villancicos <this is a word you were supposed to remember from last year and probably from about 2014.> hoy a las 19:00 in the Monastery Church de la Inmaculada ConcepciÃ³n (Borrero y Pres. CÃ³rdova). <My guess is you’ll be able to buy a copy in the Museum.>

Otras cosas –

Titular – Polvo volcÃ¡nico sobre Cuenca (Volcanic dust over Cuenca). On Thursday, Risk Management reported that the wind direction has shifted from the erupting Sangay volcano and Cuenca is no longer in danger for ashfall. For more, see Wednesday’ and Thursday’s CHL articles.

El NiÃ±o Viajero’s suit – The Monasterio del Carmen showed the garments that the NiÃ±o Viajero will wear this 24/12 during the traditional parade. The normally cloistered order of nuns opened the doors to show the gown, cape and overcape embroidered in roses and lilies, symbolizing purity and love. <This little idol probably has more clothes accumulated over the years than Imelda Marcos had shoes. And he never grows out of them.>

Alcoholism at the Feria Libre – There have been at least 8 deaths of alcoholics at the Feria Libre in the last two years. There has been no solution to the sale and consumption of liquor at El Arenal in spite of constant police operations that close locations selling unregistered liquor. <The rotgut aguardiente with ingredients that make you go blind if it doesn’t kill you. If it’s decanted out of a repurposed 3 liter soda bottle, don’t drink it. Your car might run OK on it, though.>

Tax exoneration of those affected by TranvÃ­a – The city needs to prepare information about exonerating businesses and property owners on the TranvÃ­a route from paying special improvement taxes, such as for sidewalk or street light work. <I think they’ve paid enough, don’t you?> The mayor is the only one who can propose this type of action and he hasn’t sent a proposal because there isn’t a list of affected merchants. Many of the businesses which reported losses, moved, or closed were renters.

And thatÂ´s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne

Editorâ€™s note: Jeanneâ€™s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< â€¦ >), is Jeanneâ€™s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.