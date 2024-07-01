U. of Cuenca assists zoo for rescued wild animals; Soldiers arrested for possession of contraband at ‘La Roca’ prison: Program promotes rural tourism

Lunes, 1/7/2024

Actividades –

Inauguran rutas turísticas para promocionar a las parroquias (Tourist routes inaugurated to promote parishes) – The Fundación Municipal Turismo para Cuenca inaugurated Rutas Turisticas in Sinincay, Chiquintad, and Checa last weekend. The goal is to develop, encourage and promote tourism in rural sectors with different activities in the itinerary. In Sinincay, visitors enjoyed a historic-cultural walk and ecological agricultural activities to promote the Cuenca Destino Gastronómico (Cuenca Gastronomical Destination) Project.

In Chiquintad, the intent was for people to enjoy nature through open air sports. <My idea of which is taking a nap on the grass.> The tourists went to the cabañas Torres de Checa (Torres de Checa cabins) and were taken by car to do a hike to the San Antonio waterfalls. To find out how to participate in the rutas turísticas, go to the social networks of the Fundación Municipal de Turismo para Cuenca.

Titular –

La Tri está entre los ochos mejores (La Tri is in the top eight) – Ecuador is qualified for the quarter finals (is that the right phrasing?) last night after a tie with México. It will play Argentina next. See story in Monday’s CHL article.

Cuenca –

Universidad de Cuenca impulsa conservación con Yurak Allpa (Universidad de Cuenca promotes conservation with Yurak Allpa) – The Facultad de Ciencias Agropecuarias (School of Agricultural Sciences) of the U. of Cuenca is collaborating on conservation initiatives with the Yurak Allpa Zoo. The zoo is dedicated to preserving wild animals who have been rescued or seized by the Ministry of the Environment or the Environmental Unit of the Police. Students in the Veterinary School and in Animal Sciences are getting their pre-professional practice (kind of like an internship and required for graduation) and applying their knowledge, strengthening their skills, and actively contributing to animal welfare. The Yurak Allpa zoo has been crucial for the rehabilitation and release of animals who were victims of hunting and illegal traffic.

Nacional –

Militares ingresaba ‘objetos’ a la Roca (Military bringing ‘objects’ into the Rock) – 9 soldiers assigned to security control at the Centro de Rehabilitación Social (CRS) 2, also known as The Rock, were arrested last Saturday. This is the maximum security prison in Guayaquil. <So much for having the military support the police. I don’t think that’s exactly the kind of assistance we thought we were voting for in the referendum.> The soldiers were found with the contraband objects during an inspection of their belongings in a rest area of the prison. The items included 20 cellphones, a tablet, cash, chargers, bank cards, headphones and other items. <It wouldn’t surprise me if more extensive searches turned up keys to the cells and wards and maybe even the front door. <Maybe that’s how Fito (?) or some other head honcho in the cartels just walked out of jail.>

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper (please don’t ask her for them). If information is incorrect, it is the responsibility of El Mercurio. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.