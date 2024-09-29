Amazon introduces $5 flat-rate shipping to Ecuador in move aimed at competing with Chinese sites

Amazon has introduced a $5 flat-rate shipping charge to Ecuador and five other Latin American countries. According to industry analysts, the new policy is aimed at competing more effectively with Chinese commerce sites Temu, Alibaba and Shein, as well as Argentina-based Mercado Libre.

Besides Ecuador, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago are included under Amazon’s new shipping policy.

According to Amazon, most products in its computer, clothing, beauty, household, technology, shoes, personal care, books, kitchenware, headphones, and sporting goods sales categories are available under the $5 shipping charge, although there are some exceptions.

Exceptions include items subject to import restrictions and special taxes, such as large-screen televisions and computer gaming computer cards.

Items with restrictions and special import taxes are listed on the Ecuador customs website.

Home deliveries of Amazon orders will be made by DHL and Skypostal, authorized by the customs and Interior Ministry to operate in Ecuador. Special arrangements have been made by Amazon to have shipments sent directly to DHL and Skypostal warehouses, where they will be inspected by customs agents.

Non-taxable orders must comply with Ecuador’s 4×4 rule of a maximum of four kilos (8 3/4 pounds) with a maximum value of $400 per shipment. Residents are allowed up to four 4×4 shipments a year with a value of up to $1,600.

Amazon will inform shoppers on its website if orders qualify for the $5 shipping fee.

For more information about Amazon’s new shipping policy, click here.