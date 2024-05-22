An election alliance between the Correistas and Conaie is a no-go, party insiders say

By Liam Higgins

The reaction to Citizens Revolution President Luisa González’s suggestion that the Correistas form a leftist coalition with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) has been less than enthusiastic. “It is true we need to build bonds with other movements to win the presidency but I don’t see the advantage of an RC-Conaie alliance at this time,” says Roberto Moreno, former Guayas Province Citizens Revolution chief. “There is too much bad blood between the sides for this to be effective.”

González proposed the coalition Monday on the Contacto Directo television program, repeating it Tuesday in an interview with Ecuavisa. “I believe we should sit down and talk with Mr. [Leonidas] Iza to discuss our joint interests and, possibly, to pursue cooperation ahead of the February election,” she said. “I see an opportunity and I believe Conaie, Pachakutik and RC agree on the vast majority of issues. An agreement can lead to unity of the political left.”

Although Moreno says there are shared objectives between the Correistas and the indigenous movement, he thinks a coalition could backfire and hurt the election chances of both movements. “I don’t see the enmity of the past being overcome in six or seven months and we can’t ignore the fact that there are differences in many of our positions.”

Moreno also said that a coalition should not be formed out of political weakness. “We need to be honest that both RC and Conaie suffered setbacks in the 2023 election. We gained seats in the Assembly but lost our majority partnership and Conaie lost most of its seats. Neither side is the force it once was and hopes to be again.”

Former member of the Conaie governing council Renaldo Yumbay agrees with Moreno that a political alliance is not practical in the short-term. “Indigenous people have long memories and we have not forgotten the betrayal of the [Rafael] Correa government on mining and oil extraction matters, and we have not forgotten the fraud committed on the Yasuni question,” he said. “We have also not forgotten that he called our leadership ‘stupid Indians’.”

Yumbay agrees with González that there is common ground. “Both movements have leftist roots but our goals are different,” he says. “Another issue that Conaie and Pachakutik must consider is the political damage Correismo has endured from corruption. The news about Aleaga, Norero, Glas, Polit and the others is not good and we must decide if we want to be associated with this.”

Yumbay adds that agreements between the two sides should wait until the next National Assembly is seated. “In that space, we can forge agreements based on common interests.”