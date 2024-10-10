Armored bank convoy attacked on the Cuenca-Guayaquil hwy.; Energy Minister Goncalves resigns; Correa, Glas are personas non grata in the U.S.

A convoy of Central Bank armored vehicles was attacked by gunmen early Wednesday morning on the Cuenca- Guayaquil highway. Police report one bank guard died in a shootout following a standoff, while several others, including at least one of the assailants, were injured.

At least four vehicles, including a dump truck, were set on fire during the assault in an apparent attempt to block the roadway.

Frightened motorists who arrived on the scene from the west and east, frantically backed away from the gunfire and burning vehicles.

Following the attack, police captured seven men at a roadblock in Sayausí, west of Cuenca. They said one of the captives was bleeding, possibly from a bullet wound.

On Thursday morning, the National Police command said it believed as many as 30 gang members were involved in the attempted theft and that more arrests are expected.

A Central Bank spokesman said the cash and other valuables being transported in two armored vehicles were “secure and untouched” following the attack. He added that there were three armored trucks in the convoy, two of them decoys. The amount of cash being transported was called “very substantial.”

Those injured in the gunfight were transported to Cuenca’s José Carrasco Arteaga hospital, where three underwent surgery while a fourth was reported to be in “guarded” condition awaiting surgery.

The hospital was in “lock-down” mode Wednesday night, guarded by military personnel to prevent unauthorized entry. In addition to gunshot wounds, several guards suffered burns from explosions detonated near the armored trucks.

The Cuenca-Guayaquil highway was closed until 1 a.m. Friday as police gathered evidence and damaged vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Energy Minister Goncalves resigns

Antonio Goncalves, Ecuador Minister of Energy and Mines, resigned Wednesday morning, less than an hour after ordering nine- and 10-hour electric blackouts for the entire country. Shortly after his announcement, President Daniel Noboa named Inés Manzano as the new energy minister.

Goncalves was under intense criticism from energy experts and business interests for his handling of the energy crisis, particularly for poor communication.

Manzano leaves her position as Environmental Minister to assume duties at the Energy Ministry. An environmental law expert, she earned degrees from the University of Andalusia, University of Barcelona and Harvard University.

Correa, Glas are personas non grata in the U.S.

The U.S. State Department has designated former President Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas ineligible to enter the United States due to their convictions for corruption during their service as public officials in Ecuador.

According to the State Department, “Correa and Glas abused their positions as former president and former vice president of Ecuador, respectively, by accepting bribes, including through political contributions, in exchange for granting favorable government contracts.” The statement continued that the pair were tried and convicted in an Ecuadorian court.

Correa, who was sentenced in absentia, is living in Belgium while Glas is serving his sentence in Ecuador.

In addition, the State Department listed family members of Correa and Glas as ineligible for entry into the U.S.

Power will be on for the Ecuador-Paraguay football game

There will be no blackout from 4 to 7 Thursday afternoon during the Ecuador – Paraguay World Cup qualifier football game in Quito, the Energy Ministry announced Wednesday night. “We understand that all Ecuadorians should have the opportunity to support the national team in Thursday’s match. Therefore, there will no power suspension nationally from 4 to 7,” the ministry statement said.