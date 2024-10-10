Posts:

One bedroom apartments/ studios for rent

October 10th, 2024

Visas + Spanish Lessons

October 9th, 2024

Why Cook?

October 9th, 2024

100.00% FREE ($0.00) Teeth Whitening ($100.00 Value) WITH “FURTHER FREE” ($0.00) Dental Crowns/Veneers Consultation!

October 9th, 2024

Cuenca Salmon – 3 Great Specials

October 9th, 2024

Affordable Rooms w/Resort Benefits & meals

October 9th, 2024

Happy Life Resort Nightly & Monthly Rentals -Rooms & Cabins – Fishing – Hiking – HorseBack Riding and More!

October 9th, 2024

Close to the beach, panoramic ocean views

October 9th, 2024

Protect What You Love: Contact Us NOW!

October 9th, 2024

Long term eldercare and rehab services

October 9th, 2024

Amazon Eco-lodge and reserve for sale

October 9th, 2024

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

October 9th, 2024

Visa VIRTE for other nationalities

October 9th, 2024

Paco’s Blues at Bistro Yaku Saturday October 12th

October 9th, 2024

Real Stories of our Service and Care at Cuenca Expat Insurance

October 8th, 2024

Subscribe to CHL

Armored bank convoy attacked on the Cuenca-Guayaquil hwy.; Energy Minister Goncalves resigns; Correa, Glas are personas non grata in the U.S.

Oct 10, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 834

A convoy of Central Bank armored vehicles was attacked by gunmen early Wednesday morning on the Cuenca-Guayaquil highway. Police report one bank guard died in a shootout following a standoff, while several others, including at least one of the assailants, were injured.

A truck and car burn on the Cuenca-Guayaquil highway Wednesday following an armed assault on a Central Bank convoy.

At least four vehicles, including a dump truck, were set on fire during the assault in an apparent attempt to block the roadway.

Frightened motorists who arrived on the scene from the west and east, frantically backed away from the gunfire and burning vehicles.

Following the attack, police captured seven men at a roadblock in Sayausí, west of Cuenca. They said one of the captives was bleeding, possibly from a bullet wound.

On Thursday morning, the National Police command said it believed as many as 30 gang members were involved in the attempted theft and that more arrests are expected.

Police guard seven men suspected of carrying out the attack on a bank convoy Wednesday. The men were captured at a Sayausí roadblock.

A Central Bank spokesman said the cash and other valuables being transported in two armored vehicles were “secure and untouched” following the attack. He added that there were three armored trucks in the convoy, two of them decoys. The amount of cash being transported was called “very substantial.”

Those injured in the gunfight were transported to Cuenca’s José Carrasco Arteaga hospital, where three underwent surgery while a fourth was reported to be in “guarded” condition awaiting surgery.

The hospital was in “lock-down” mode Wednesday night, guarded by military personnel to prevent unauthorized entry. In addition to gunshot wounds, several guards suffered burns from explosions detonated near the armored trucks.

The Cuenca-Guayaquil highway was closed until 1 a.m. Friday as police gathered evidence and damaged vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Energy Minister Goncalves resigns
Antonio Goncalves, Ecuador Minister of Energy and Mines, resigned Wednesday morning, less than an hour after ordering nine- and 10-hour electric blackouts for the entire country. Shortly after his announcement, President Daniel Noboa named Inés Manzano as the new energy minister.

Goncalves was under intense criticism from energy experts and business interests for his handling of the energy crisis, particularly for poor communication.

Manzano leaves her position as Environmental Minister to assume duties at the Energy Ministry. An environmental law expert, she earned degrees from the University of Andalusia, University of Barcelona and Harvard University.

Correa, Glas are personas non grata in the U.S.
The U.S. State Department has designated former President Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas ineligible to enter the United States due to their convictions for corruption during their service as public officials in Ecuador.

According to the State Department, “Correa and Glas abused their positions as former president and former vice president of Ecuador, respectively, by accepting bribes, including through political contributions, in exchange for granting favorable government contracts.” The statement continued that the pair were tried and convicted in an Ecuadorian court.

Correa, who was sentenced in absentia, is living in Belgium while Glas is serving his sentence in Ecuador.

In addition, the State Department listed family members of Correa and Glas as ineligible for entry into the U.S.

Power will be on for the Ecuador-Paraguay football game
There will be no blackout from 4 to 7 Thursday afternoon during the Ecuador – Paraguay World Cup qualifier football game in Quito, the Energy Ministry announced Wednesday night. “We understand that all Ecuadorians should have the opportunity to support the national team in Thursday’s match. Therefore, there will no power suspension nationally from 4 to 7,” the ministry statement said.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Hogar Esperanza News

Google ad

Community Posts

One bedroom apartments/ studios for rent

October 10th, 2024

Visas + Spanish Lessons

October 9th, 2024

Why Cook?

October 9th, 2024

100.00% FREE ($0.00) Teeth Whitening ($100.00 Value) WITH “FURTHER FREE” ($0.00) Dental Crowns/Veneers Consultation!

October 9th, 2024

Cuenca Salmon – 3 Great Specials

October 9th, 2024

View listing

Happy Life Resort Nightly & Monthly Rentals -Rooms & Cabins – Fishing – Hiking – HorseBack Riding and More!

Nabon

$38/night

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Tosa Blue Mountain News

Puerto Cayo Property News

Google ad

Amazon eco lodge News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of October 06

Ongoing Repairs Keep Part of Cuenca-Girón-Pasaje Highway Closed Until Mid-October 2024.

Read more

Emerging Criminal Insurgency in Ecuador: Understanding the Threat and Its Implications.

Read more

Prison Construction in Juntas del Pacífico Area Reaches 30% Completion.

Read more

Fund Grace News