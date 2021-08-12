Avianca’s Cuenca service begins in October; Airline also plans flights to Miami, New York and Colombia

Avianca Airlines confirmed earlier reports that it will add Cuenca to its national service beginning in October. The Bogota-based airlines also announced that it will begin non-stop flights from Quito and Guayaquil to New York and Miami as well as to Medellín and Cali, Colombia.

Except for the Cuneca flight, the airline did not provide specific dates for its other new flights but said they would be in operation before, or in early 2022. Currently Avianca offers in-country connections between Quito, Guayaquil and Manta as well as San Cristóbal and Baltra in the Galapagos Islands.

David Alemán, general manager of Avianca’s Central and South America operations, said the Miami and New York flights are the result of high customer interest. “Millions of Ecuadorians live in the U.S., which creates high demand for the Miami and New York markets. We also anticipate rapid growth in tourism over the next 18 months as the pandemic begins to wane,” he said.

He added: “With these flights, we seek to strengthen the U.S.-Ecuador connection, allowing more Americans to get to know Ecuador, especially Galapagos, which is a destination of great interest for the entire world.”

Currently, Avianca offers 23 direct weekly flights to Bogotá and El Salvador, where passengers make connections to various U.S. destinations.

