Baby dies as private hospital refuses his release; Sangay eruption continues but at reduced intensity; Ecuadorians rank high in Miami property purchases

A private Cuenca hospital refused to transfer a new-born baby to a public hospital last week because the parents could not pay the bill. While the couple and their attorney negotiated with hospital administrators, the baby, who was born in critical condition, died.

According to the couple’s attorney Gustavo Parra, their pediatrician recommended the mother give birth at the hospital, believing it would be a normal procedure. “The delivery was by cesarean section and the baby had very serious complications,” Parra said. “The parents could afford to pay for a normal birth but not for intensive care, but the hospital refused to transfer him to Vicente Coral Moscoso [public hospital] until they paid $8,300.”

Parra explained he is not allowed to name the private hospital due to Ecuadorian defamation and slander laws.

Even after the baby’s death, the hospital refused to release the body, continuing to demand payment. Only after the public ombudsman’s office intervened at Parra’s request, did the parents receive the body.

In a statement, the private hospital spokesman denied that the baby died due to lack of care. “He received the appropriate care to save his life during the talks regarding payment of the debt,” the spokesman said.

Sangay eruption continues but at reduced intensity

Eruptive activity of the Sangay volcano has “eased slightly” but continues at a high level, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute. The institute reports a reduction of earthquakes and lava flows since Saturday.

A lowered height of gas and ash clouds has allowed airlines to resume their normal routes to Quito from Guayaquil and Cuenca. From Thursday to Saturday, flights were diverted around the clouds to avoid damage to jet engines.

On Sunday, ash clouds rose 1,200 meters above the volcano crater but did not spread as far west as on the previous three days due to wind conditions. Ashfall amounts also dropped in areas near the volcano, the institute reported.

Ecuadorians invest in Miami real estate

Ecuadorians rank in the top 10 among foreigners who buy real estate in Miami. Considering purchases based on population, Ecuador ranks second only to Colombia in foreign purchases in the greater Miami area.

In a report by the Miami Association of Realtors, Ecuador ranks 8th in total purchases by foreigners in the Miami market behind Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, Canada and Peru. According to the association, foreigners paid more than $5 billion for Miami real estate in 2023, a number expected to reach $6.5 billion in 2024.

Financial and political insecurity are the biggest drivers of Latin American investment in Miami, the realtors association says. “High inflation rates in Argentina and Venezuela are prime factors for moving money out of the respective countries, while political uncertainty and crime are factors in Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru.”

The association added that cultural connections between Miami and Latin America is another reason for real estate purchases. “Miami has been called the ‘capital of Latin America’ because the majority of its population is from that region. Many of the investors have family and friends in the Miami area.”