Candidates appeal to Pérez and Hervas voters; Baby theft, murder trial convictions; Walking tour of Todo Santos offered; Vaccine no-shows cause concern

Un circuito para conocer Todos Santos (A circuit to get to know Todos Santos) – Provocando Experiencias is conducting tours to tell the stories that shaped the traditional Todos Santos barrio. The tours start in La Merced, pass the Puente Roto, and proceed to the Todos Santos church. Your guide will be dressed as a nun. Social distancing will be guaranteed since participants will get an audio receiver to hear and see the dramatization of the history of the area from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. If you are interested, show up at La Merced between el 10 & 12/4 a las 17:30. The tour will last about 80 minutes, and participants must comply with biosecurity measures. To learn more go to www.provocandoexperiencias.one. <You can also buy tickets on that page – $7.99 or 6.50>

Titular – Candidatos cambiaron estrategias (Candidates changed strategies) – As the presidential campaigns wind down, both candidates have stopped talking about concrete proposals for the economy, and have geared their speeches towards the 35% of voters who supported Xavier Hervas and Yaku Pérez in the first round. Arauz has stopped talking about giving $1,000 to a million families, and Lasso has not brought up his promise to create 800,000 jobs. Both are talking about themes related to gender, individual liberties, LGBTI, indigenous, and GAD (Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados). The article also has a table giving each candidate’s proposals on the issues of education, employment, economy, poverty and health. <You’ll have to read it for yourself. I’m too tired to do any more. Besides, how many of you actually vote?>

Alto ausentismo en inmunización (High immunization absenteeism) – At least 2 out of every 10 Cuencanos who had been called by the MSP to get vaccinated didn’t show up last week (this was reduced from an earlier estimate of 40% no-shows). Reasons included fear of secondary effects from the vaccine or not knowing the day and time of their appointments. The ex-zonal coordinator, Julio Molina, who resigned <What is this exodus of top officials of the MSP all about?>, said they were working to avoid thawing more vaccines than needed to avoid throwing any away. Once the vaccine leaves refrigeration, it cannot be returned to the warehouse, so if there are extra vaccines once day is over, they are given to the people who accompanied the registered recipients. The objective of this is to protect the seniors.

If you have registered you can call 171 <Or have your translator do it for you if you didn’t bother with trying to learn more of the language of the country in which you live during the lockdown.> You can also check the vaccine schedule on the web page www.citas.med.ec. The notifications for getting the vaccines are being made between 21 & 30 days from the day you registered due to the high demand.

980 second doses were administered to medical personnel in the public health network ayer; today 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca will be given to health workers in the private sector; and tomorrow 2,046 workers in strategic sectors will get their shots.

Julio Molino, ex health coordinator resigned ayer for personal reasons. He was not asked to resign. <I think pressure cooker probably defines top management jobs in public health right now.>

Tienen que remediar los daños ambientales (They have to remedy environmental damage) – A court in Azuay denied an appeal by the Fire Department which was ordered to remediate damages to the environment caused by the construction of a station next to the Illincocha Lake in the Parque Nacional Cajas. The court decided that the rights of nature had been violated and that the project will be suspended. The bomberos have until next week to start studies on restoring the ecology of the lake and all affected areas. The reason for station was the increase in forest fires and the constant accidents on the vía Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme. The department is looking for an alternate site outside the park, but close enough to respond to emergencies.

21 años de prisión para mujeres por venta de bebé (Women get 21 years in prison for selling a baby) – The Sala Penal of the Corte Provincial de Justicia del Azuay ratified the sentence of 21 years and 4 months against 3 women for the crime of trafficking in people with the goal of illegal adoption. The women also have to pay $40,000 to compensate the family of the victim. The Ministerio de Salud will be responsible for the well being of the two children of a 17 year old girl who was killed during the crime.

In noviembre of 2019, one of the women and 2 men entered the home of the teen who was tied up and then stabbed, causing her death. They fled with the 8 day old baby and brought it to Cuenca where it was offered to another of the women for $2,000. After investigations, the baby was rescued during a raid on an apartment in the Miraflores sector. <I hope the baby has an extended family that will take care of her.>

And that´s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne

