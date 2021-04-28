Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Cuenca expat arrested on an Interpol warrant for sexual assaults in the U.S.

Apr 28, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 325

Ecuador National Police arrested Peter Robert Dettmer Monday for a series of alleged rapes in the U.S. state of Colorado. Dettmer, who had an outstanding Interpol “red alert” warrant, was picked up at his apartment on Av. Ordóñez Lasso in Cuenca.

Peter Robert Dettmer was arrested Monday at his Av. Ordóñez Lasso apartment.

According to police, Dettmer is charged with at least four rapes in Jefferson County, Colorado between July 2015 and June 2016 and for using drugs to incapacitate his victims. He is also charged with photographing his victims while they were drugged. At least one of his victims was Dettmer’s business partner in the U.S., according to arrest documents.

Following a June 2016 arraignment hearing in a Colorado court, Dettmer fled the U.S., relocating in Cuenca, police say. After his arrest in Cuenca, Dettmer was flown to Quito where he faces extradition to the U.S.

Recent articles

Community Posts

YarnLux will be open Thursday and Friday – We wait for you!

Gran Feria of Entrepreneurs on Thursday April 29th at CosasPrep-Simón Bolivar 13-49

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: GUARANTEED!!!

Fish Of The Week And Stock Up Sale

More community posts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!