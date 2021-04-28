Cuenca expat arrested on an Interpol warrant for sexual assaults in the U.S.

Ecuador National Police arrested Peter Robert Dettmer Monday for a series of alleged rapes in the U.S. state of Colorado. Dettmer, who had an outstanding Interpol “red alert” warrant, was picked up at his apartment on Av. Ordóñez Lasso in Cuenca.

According to police, Dettmer is charged with at least four rapes in Jefferson County, Colorado between July 2015 and June 2016 and for using drugs to incapacitate his victims. He is also charged with photographing his victims while they were drugged. At least one of his victims was Dettmer’s business partner in the U.S., according to arrest documents.

Following a June 2016 arraignment hearing in a Colorado court, Dettmer fled the U.S., relocating in Cuenca, police say. After his arrest in Cuenca, Dettmer was flown to Quito where he faces extradition to the U.S.