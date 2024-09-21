Emergency blackout ordered Sunday for Azuay and 11 other provinces from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Emergency Operations Committee has ordered an electric blackout Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in 12 provinces, including Azuay Province. Electric service will also be suspended in Bolívar, Cañar, Carchi, Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Morona Santiago, Napo, Orellana, Pastaza, Sucumbíos and Zamora Chinchipe Provinces.

The COE said the blackout was ordered to protect water resources and maintain reservoir levels at the country’s hydroelectric plants as a result of the “unprecedented crisis due to the most severe drought recorded in 61 years.”

The COE said it is also reviewing next week’s schedule of nighttime blackouts.