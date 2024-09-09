National government, mining lobby react angrily to city’s Loma Larga mine report; Noboa orders audit of murders; Rehabbed San Blas Park reopens

Ecuador’s Ministry of Mining and the Azuay Chamber of Mining have called a city of Cuenca report on the Loma Linda gold mine “misleading, inaccurate and unnecessary.” In addition, the Mining Ministry said the city overstepped its authority in researching the project near Giron, claiming it is the national government’s responsibility to conduct environmental studies.

In a report issued last week, municipal utility company ETAPA warned that further development of Loma Linda would threaten water sources due to the drainage of acids and heavy metals.

Both the ministry and mining chamber claim previous studies had determined there was no threat of pollution at the Quimsacocha páramo site as a result of the prevention and remediation strategies installed by Canadian mine operator Dundee Precious Metals.

Although Loma Linda would not directly affect Cuenca drinking water, the ETAPA report said the impact on the affected watershed could harm agriculture interests within the Cuenca canton. ETAPA said its research was carried out in response to a complaint filed by community members who oppose Loma Linda operations.

The mining chamber and ministry claim the Loma Linda concession was granted prior to a 2022 vote by Cuenca residents to ban mining that would impact water resources in the canton.

Dundee Precious Metals estimates Loma Linda will yield 225,000 ounces of gold, valued at more than a half billion dollars based on current prices during the mine’s 12-year lifespan.

Noboa orders audit of murders

President Daniel Noboa has ordered an investigation into the possible coverup of murders during the governments of Rafael Correa, Lenin Moreno and Guillermo Lasso. The order follows publication of a study by University of Chicago researcher Arduino Tomasi alleging that 7,700 murders were reclassified during Correa’s presidency to “undetermined cause” status.

Tomasi said the number of deaths labelled “undetermined cause” rose more than 800% during Correa’s administration (2007-2017), following the closure of a U.S. military anti-narcotics operation in Manta. Tomasi said almost all the deaths involved “extreme violence,” most being obvious homicides.

In interviews with Ecuadorian media, Tomasi claimed Correa was aware that by ending the U.S. anti-drug surveillance flights, Colombian drug cartels would expand cocaine exports through Ecuadorian ports. “He [Correa] also knew that murders would increase substantially as the cartels and gangs fought for dominance in the new market,” Tomasi told Ecuador Envivo. “Correa wanted to conceal from the public the surge in murders and had them reclassified.”

Rehabbed San Blas Park reopens

The rehabilitated San Blas Park, which reopened Saturday, features improved lighting and security, restored benches and replanted gardens. According to Cuenca Municipal Public Cleaning Company (EMAC EP), the upgrades were the first in 24 years.

Originally named Plaza Hurtado de Mendoza, San Blas Park dates to the Spanish founding of Cuenca, in 1557.

Built around a central fountain and a bust of writer and political activist Manuel Calle, the park fronts the San Blas Church, the original eastern entrance to Cuenca. According to the mayor’s office, the project includes 20 new streetlights, 26 refurbished metal and wooden benches, six security cameras and 455 meters of wrought-iron garden fencing. The park’s garden areas have been replanted with 25,000 shrubs and flowers.

A similar rehabilitation project is underway at San Sebastián Park, on the western side of the historic district. San Sebastián is scheduled to reopen in late October, in time for Cuenca’s independence holidays.