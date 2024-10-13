Power blackouts are extended as Ecuador waits for the Mazar reservoir to refill

The Energy Ministry has extended electric blackouts to the week of October 14, citing the low water level at the Mazar reservoir in eastern Azuay province. The three hydroelectric plants powered by the reservoir went out of service on Thursday

Energy Minister Inés Manzano called drought conditions in southern Ecuador “critical”, especially in the area near the Mazar reservoir. “Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the week calls for little rainfall in the region and, as a result, we must continue our schedule of power suspensions.”

On Sunday, the water level at Mazar was 2,111 meters above sea level, four meters below the level necessary to operate the hydroelectric turbines.

In the Cuenca area, most residents will notice that blackouts, divided into two periods per day, have increased from a total of nine hours last week to 10 hours.

The new schedule is posted on the Centrosur website. Download the pdf.