Supermarkets announce curfew schedule

Supermarkets have adjusted their operating hours to accommodate the curfews imposed by the new state of emergency. Most will be closed during the weekend lockdowns but some will take orders for home delivery.

Coral Hipermercados announced it will open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. nationwide. Stores will operate on the weekend for home delivery with orders placed on its website.

The Corporación Favorita, which operates Supermaxi, Megamaxi, Super Akí, Gran Akí and Titan stores will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while Titans will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. Favorita will not offer weekend delivery service.

Supermercado Santa María in Cuenca will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. It will not offer delivery service.

Mi Commissariat markets will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and will receive delivery orders only through its SuperEasy branch.