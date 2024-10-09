‘All eyes are on Mazar’ as the water level at the hydroelectric reservoir begins to fall again

After a brief rise last week, the water level at the Mazar reservoir on the Paute River east of Cuenca, fell to 2,115 meters above sea level on Tuesday following several days of dry weather. The reservoir provides power to three hydroelectric plants.

The Energy Ministry said Tuesday night that without more rain, the water level at Mazar will continue to fall, possibly reaching the all-time low of 2,107 set in April. “Unfortunately, the generation reductions at the Paute-Mazar plants have not reduced the downward trend at the reservoir,” the ministry said in a statement. “Fortunately, the weather forecast indicates that rain is expected in the coming days and weeks.”

According to Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves, “all eyes are on the level at Mazar,” as the country experiences its third week of power blackouts. “The generation facilities downstream of that reservoir are critical for the country’s power supply,” he said. “Until the rains come, we will remain in a crisis situation.

Goncalves said another large hydro plant in Azuay Province, Minas San Francisco on the Jubones River, is also operating at minimal levels. “The country depends on Azuay Province for more than 40% of its electricity, so when that region is in drought conditions the entire country suffers.”

Goncalves added that the largest single hydro plant in the country, Coca Coda Sinclair, increased generation last week because of increased rainfall east of Quito. “This has allowed us to reduce power suspension hours to the country’s residential and small business sectors,” he said.

On Tuesday, Goncalves and other officials held a series of meetings with industry representatives regarding blackouts applied this week to large companies. The 10-hour a day power suspension has forced many companies to shut down their operations.

In Cuenca, Continental Tire and two tile manufacturers in the city’s industrial park have suspended production until further notice.