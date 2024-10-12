As three Mazar power plants go out of service, new energy minister sounds note of optimism

In her first press conference, new Energy Minister Inés Manzano said that heavy rain in northeastern Ecuador have allowed to the Coca Coda Sinclar hydroelectric plant to generate more than 1,000 megawatts of energy. “This is the highest production in more than a year at Coca Coda, thanks to the rains, and it allows us to rest the Paute-Mazar facilities, due to critically low reservoir conditions.”

The Mazar reservoir fell below minimal operational levels Thursday, forcing the Mazar hydro plant and two downstream plants to suspend activity. Under optimal conditions, the three plants generate 38% of Ecuador’s electricity.

Manzano acknowledged the “terrible toll” blackouts are having on Ecuadorians but said there is no alternative until the Mazar facilities are functional again. “I do not downplay the hardship this is causing but we are experiencing the country’s worst drought in more than 60 years,” she said. “The rain has returned to much of the country and the meteorologists tell us that we can expect more, so we are very hopeful. Unfortunately, the area around Mazar and Cuenca have had less rain but we believe this will change soon.”

The new minister said talks with the country’s industries that began with her predecessor, Antonio Goncalves, are continuing. “I hope to soon announce actions that will alleviate the crisis in this sector,” she said, without offering details.

Manzano insisted the government has an “aggressive long-term program” to solve the electricity crisis. “It is not true that we are ignoring future needs. In addition to other actions we are taking, design and planning for four large solar and two hydroelectric projects are well underway,” she said. Her office released a video its X account with images of the six projects.

Manzano also addressed complaints that not all areas of the country are sharing in power blackouts and said she would “look into the issue.” A Quito news website reported Tuesday that many rural areas have experienced no blackouts. Among other examples, it said that most of Cañar Province, north of Cuenca, has seen no service suspensions.

Two weeks ago, Goncalves acknowledged that some rural areas have escaped blackouts but said it benefits “campesino farmers” who consume less than half of one percent of the country’s electricity.

Thursday and Friday rain in Cuenca and southern Ecuador have failed to raise the water level at the Mazar reservoir, according to Diego Morales, consultant for the Paute-Mazar complex. “If the rain continues, we may see an improvement, but the recent rain has been mostly light. What is needed is 10 to 20 days of moderate to heavy rain to restore the system to full power.”

Until Thursday, Morales said, the three power plants at Mazar had been operating at a minimal level of about 5% of capacity.

Manzano’s appointment as energy minister was met with general skepticism by energy experts. “I understand she is a good environmental lawyer and a nice person but, once again, in the midst of the crisis we have someone in charge without training in the energy sector,” said electrical engineer and former energy ministry official Carlos Romero. “This is Noboa’s fifth selection for the position and all of them come from backgrounds other than energy. To me, this is incredible and inexcusable.”

Romero added: “By the say, I supported her [Manzano] in the Miss Ecuador competition a few years ago.”