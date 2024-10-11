Azuay Community Theater presents the light-hearted comedy ‘Harvey’, October 17 to 21

By Kate Marin

“Doctor I’ve wrestled with reality for 40 years and I’m happy to say

that I’ve finally won out over it.”

–The character Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey

Elwood P. Dowd has a best friend. The best friend is a six foot, three-and-one-half inch tall, invisible rabbit. But this slight eccentricity is not a problem for Elwood. He is oblivious to the fact that family, community, high-society, and the professionals at a mental institution (Chumley’s Rest Home) find this friendship extremely troubling. The rest of the world may care – Elwood, however, is quite comfortable with his own reality. Elwood often quotes the wisdom passed along to him by his mother: “In this world, Elwood, you must be oh-so-smart or -oh-so-pleasant. For years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. And you may quote me.”

In Harvey, the upcoming Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy presented by the Azuay Community Theater, we find the circle of people surrounding Elwood are the ones who are wrestling with reality. In this delightful comedy, we are treated to a good dose of chaos, humor and much of Elwood’s wonderfully folksy wisdom. Elwood’s friendship with Harvey, the (presumably imaginary) six foot, three-and-one-half inch tall, anthropomorphic rabbit, gives rise to this much-loved tale about friendship, human relations, and the questions about the nature of reality itself. Can we be both happy and crazy at the same time? Can we be both sane and happy?

Harvey premiered on Broadway in 1944 and ran for 1,775 performances (more than four years). The author, Mary Chase, received the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the play. The film version, with the inimitable Jimmy Stewart as the protagonist, was released in 1950. The role has always been considered one of Stewart’s most endearing and charming.

Elwood’s decision to one day introduce Harvey to a high-society event hosted by his family – Veta (sister) and Myrtle Mae (niece) leads to Veta and Myrtle Mae’s decision to have him put away for once and for all in a rest home. After all, they don’t see a way to climb the social ladder with a seemingly delusional brother and uncle. What ensues is a comedy of errors, including a hilarious series of mix-ups, unseen circumstances, lots of home-spun philosophizing, and even a dose of romance.

Who should be called insane? Is it Elwood’s family, the town’s social elite, the “experts” at Chumley’s Rest Home? Harvey tries to unravel this question in a good-natured and light-hearted manner. Elwood seems to be clueless about the oddness of his invisible rabbit friend, he manages to set off a series of events that change the lives of the people around him. Harvey takes a lighthearted yet deeply felt look at how we need others, how we negotiate human relationships, and how we choose to best navigate the world around us.

The play stars several actors with extensive experience in community and professional theater, including Bob Hay as Elwood, who recently appeared at ACT in THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE, THE WAVERLY GALLERY and numerous other productions at ACT. Cody Hamilton co-stars as Veta. Cody was seen last year in THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE and THE CEMETERY CLUB. Also featured is Kit Thornton (from last season’s TRUMBO: RED, WHITE AND BLACKLISTED), who plays the sanitarium director Dr. Chumley.

The cast is rounded out with several regulars, and some newcomers to ACT’s roster: Robin Tate, Pamela Phoenix, Christine Hanks, Larry Bilsky, Mary Helfrich, Joy Broomfield, and Saralee Squires.

Harvey only runs for four performances, so it is strongly suggested that you get your tickets early: Performance dates are Thursday, October 17 at 2 pm, Friday, October 18 at 2 pm, Saturday, October 19 at 4 pm Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm. Tickets are $15.00 each. Tickets, show times and information can be found at www.actseats.com. The theater is equipped with a backup generator, guaranteeing that all performances will go on as scheduled. Your support helps ACT, the only English-language theater in Cuenca, to continue to offer quality productions to the community.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive up to an hour before curtain times to enjoy the bar and each other’s company. The theater is at: 14-46 Estevez de Toral, between Coronel Tálbot and Estévez de Toral and is an easy walk from the tranvia .