Big trade fair at Mall del Rio, Landslide closes autopista near hospital, Expo for city services, Seed exchange, City budget approved

Martes, 10/12/2019

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

<The paper is back to announcing events on the day of the events, so by the time you get this, the event would be already started or over.>

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Expoferia municipal – The city will put on a fair Thursday from 9-15:00 in the Portal Artesanal (av. Huayna CÃ¡pac) to inform citizens of the different services it offers. The fair fulfills goals of government transparency and citizen participation.

Seed exchange – The Intercambio Regional de Semillas y Saberes Ancestrales (Regional Exchange of Seeds and Ancestral Knowledge) will be el jueves a las 9:30 in the Complejo ArqueolÃ³gico Pumapungo. The goal is to show and value native seed. The exchange among producers will also provide new genetic materials and recover the volume of high nutritive value seeds with an eye towards food sovereignty. <But I bet some of you gringo gardeners could talk a few seeds out of the producers. Or bring some of your own seeds to exchange.>

Mall del Rio Trade fair – CIPEM (CÃ¡mara de Industrias, ProducciÃ³n y Empleo) EXPOSUR fair – textiles, large appliances, furniture, construction materials, technology, foods and drinks, financial institutions, education – 14 & 15/12 de 10-20:00 – Mall del RÃ­o Convention Center – Free.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Prevalece la inversiÃ³n (Investment prevails) – The Concejo Cantonal de Cuenca approved a budget of $239,177,636 for 2020 of which 70% is for investments in public works such as the Piedras de Yanuncay linear park, the JardÃ­n BotÃ¡nico and the Mirador de Turi. The annual operating plan, also approved yesterday includes 202 projects in different areas. Most of the projects are in the Department of Public Works, la Unidad Ejecutora (Administration?), the TranvÃ­a, Social Development, and the Department of Culture and Recreation. The main income and expense categories of the budget are below, and I’m going to give it to you in Spanish. I can translate literally, but I’m sure there are accounting terms for these items. I’m also rounding to the nearest million.

TIPOS DE INGRESOS (Money in millions of US dollars)

Ingresos corrientes (current income?): $80

Ingresos de capital: $86

Ingresos de financiamiento: $73

Total: $239

TIPOS DE EGRESOS (Money out in millions of US dollars)

Egresos corrientes: $30

Egresos de inversiÃ³n: $169

Egresos de capital: $11

AplicaciÃ³n del financiamiento: $29

Total: $239

Bus accidents – A Cooperativa Express SÃ­gsig bus and a mixto pick up collided ayer at km. 5 of the vÃ­a El Descanso-Gualaceo. The driver of the pick-up and 2 passengers were killed. One passenger survived. The bus driver fugÃ³ del lugar (fled the scene). A Trans Esmeraldas bus overturned in Quito killing 4 and injuring 22. Another collision between a bus and a truck happened in Yaguachi.

Violence in Azuay – According to a 2nd survey conducted by INEC and the UN Secretary of Human Rights on violence against women in Ecuador, Azuay had the highest rate of violence. Nationally, 65 of every 100 women over 15 years old, have experienced an act of violence, whether psychological, physical, sexual or patrimonial. 79.2% of Azuayan women have experienced violence in their lives and 46.2% in the past 12 months, mostly from their partners.

Road work – The slope that slid early Sunday morning at km 1.8 on the vÃ­a Cuenca-Azogues at the 12 de octubre redondel needs additional stabilization work besides removal of the 1500 cubic meters of materials that fell on the road. The work will be done in 2 phases, the first of which will take until viernes, 20/12. During that work, the 3 lanes from Mall del RÃ­o to the 12 de Octubre redondel will be closed. Light traffic will be taken off the autopista 280 meters before the work and detoured down Diego de Tapia. Preference will be given to school buses. Heavy trucks from Azogues will be detoured at the Hospital del RÃ­o exit. Intracantonal buses going south will detour at Turi to the vÃ­a Turi-Gullanzhapa-Tarqui. The second phase will be from 26-30/12 to remove about 1500 cubic meters of unstable soil. There will be New Year break with work resuming 2/1/2020 and continuing for 8-10 days.

Opening – The Red Cross of Azuay is opening a Centro de Especialidades MÃ©dicas on 6/1/2020. There is space for 8 consulting offices in the areas of gynocology-obstetrics, pediatrics, traumatology, fisiatry, cardiology, otorhinolaryngology <You know, of course, that came straight out of Google Translate, and I think it’s an eye, ear, nose throat specialist.>, urology, ophthalmology, a lab, Xrays, ultrasound and other complementary medical services. The basic cost will be from $8-10 depending on specialty and free to patients from vulnerable groups after a social and financial assessment.

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne

Editorâ€™s note: Jeanneâ€™s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< â€¦ >), is Jeanneâ€™s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.