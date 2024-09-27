Blackouts are extended to next week

As expected, power blackouts will continue next week. Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves announced Friday morning that blackouts in the first week of October will be similar in length to those currently in effect, ranging from seven to 10 hours a day, based on local conditions. Schedules will be determined by local electric utility companies.

He said blackout hours will be reduced for some industries, also to be determined by the utility companies. In Cuenca, Centrosur announced there would be no service interruptions at the municipal industrial park on October 5 and 6.

For the Cuenca area, the blackout schedule for September 30 to October 6 is posted on the Centrosur website.

At a morning press conference, Goncalves said “all eyes continue to be on conditions at the Paute-Mazar complex,” the country’s largest hydroelectric producer. “Because of the blackouts and energy savings by citizens, the Mazar reservoir has partially recovered. The reservoir has shown stabilization with a slight increase in level.”

He added that recent rains near the Coca River have allowed an increase of generation at the Coca Coda Sinclair plant in Napo Province.

Despite the good news, Goncalves said the country’s hydrological crisis continues to be a challenge. “Like much of the rest of South America, we are experiencing an historic drought, and the only escape is through increased rainfall.”