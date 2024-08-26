Chula Birria, near the University of Azuay, offers the authentic taste of Jalisco, Mexico

By Jim Smith

Stepping into Chula Birria, I was immediately enveloped in the vibrant energy of the place. The restaurant, which opened its doors in November 2021, has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. As I entered, I was warmly greeted by Juan Arevalo, the manager, whose friendly demeanor and genuine smile made me feel like a welcomed guest. Juan’s personal touch set the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Birria, the restaurant’s namesake specialty, is a traditional Mexican dish that originates from the state of Jalisco, although it is popular in many other parts of Mexico as well. Birria is typically made with goat meat, but it can also be prepared with beef, lamb, or other meats. The meat is marinated in a mixture of chilies, spices, and sometimes vinegar, and then slow-cooked until it is tender and flavorful. The dish is often served in a broth (consommé) and accompanied by tortillas, onions, cilantro, and lime.

I was meeting a friend for lunch and the location of the restaurant in the southeast section of Cuenca was easy to get to. Sitting at the intersection of Ave Francisco Moscoso and Jacinto Flores, just a stone’s throw from the Rio Yanuncay, and next to the Universidad del Azuay bridge, Chula Birria is in a very scenic section of Cuenca.

The atmosphere at Chula Birria is a lively celebration of Mexican culture. The ceilings are adorned with colorful cloth panels absorbing the sound and adding to the tranquility of the setting. The seating is a mix of spacious tables, offering options for both intimate dinners and larger gatherings. The overall vibe is casual yet full of character, creating a space where everyone can relax and enjoy.

The menu at Chula Birria is a true reflection of Mexico’s rich culinary heritage. It features a variety of traditional dishes, each prepared with care and attention to detail. From the flavorful birria tacos to the hearty pozole and the selection of burritos, the menu offers something for every palate. The descriptions are clear and enticing, highlighting the fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods used. Additionally, the menu includes vegetarian options, ensuring that all guests can enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexico.

I decided to try their signature birria tacos, and they did not disappoint. My friend had the burrito and washed it down with margaritas and was very happy with the choice. The tacos were bursting with flavor, the meat tender and perfectly seasoned. Each bite was a harmonious blend of spices, complemented by the rich consommé served on the side.

To drink, we both chose their margaritas which did not disappoint and perfectly balanced the savory flavors of the meal. The attention to detail in both the preparation and presentation of the food was evident, making it a truly satisfying culinary experience.

The staff at Chula Birria were exceptional in every way. My server was knowledgeable about the menu and passionate about the dishes, sharing recommendations with enthusiasm. The service was prompt and attentive, yet unobtrusive, allowing me to enjoy my meal at a comfortable pace. There was a palpable sense of teamwork among the staff, which contributed to the seamless dining experience.

When it was time to settle the bill, the process was quick and efficient. My server brought the check with a friendly smile, and the pricing was reasonable, especially considering the quality and authenticity of the food. As we prepared to leave, Juan Arevalo took the time to thank us for visiting, a gesture that left a lasting impression. We left Chula Birria feeling completely satisfied, both with the meal and the overall experience.

Chula Birria offers an authentic Mexican dining experience that is both vibrant and satisfying. From the warm welcome by Juan Arevalo to the lively ambience, the enticing menu, and the flavorful food, every detail is thoughtfully designed to create a memorable visit. The staff’s attentive service and the smooth billing process further enhance the experience, making Chula Birria a place I am eager to return to. Whether you’re craving traditional Mexican flavors or simply looking for a welcoming spot to enjoy a meal, Chula Birria is a must-visit destination.

_________________

Chula Birria, Av. Francisco Moscoso 5-31 and Jacinto Flores, next to the Rio Yanuncay bridge at the University of Azuay; Email: chulabirria@gmail.com; Tel: 098-376-0304.

Jim Smith is CEO of YCHANGE International a small business consultancy and past Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Home Forward (the Portland Housing Authority). He currently resides in Cuenca.