Cooking at home vs. ordering meals in Cuenca: A practical guide for seniors and retirees

Welcome to 'Cooking at Home vs. Ordering Meals in Cuenca, Ecuador: A Practical Guide for Seniors and Retirees' where we explore the ins and outs of cooking at home versus ordering meals — especially for those in their golden years living in or around Cuenca.

If you prefer, read along to find out how to make the choice that best fits your unique situation.

By Jim Smith

Cuenca, Ecuador, is a vibrant city known for its scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and fresh local cuisine. However, the hilly terrain and unique lifestyle factors can influence the daily lives of seniors and retirees, especially when considering whether to cook at home or order meals. This guide will help you weigh the pros and cons of each option with Cuenca’s specific context in mind.

Pros of Cooking at Home

Health Benefits: Control Over Fresh, Local Ingredients: Cuenca’s markets, such as Mercado 10 de Agosto, Mercado 9 de Octubre, and the popular Feria Libre, offer a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and grains at affordable prices. Shopping for fresh produce not only supports local vendors but also allows you to choose healthier ingredients for your meals, meeting dietary needs like low salt or high fiber.

Nutritional Value: Home-cooked meals can be packed with nutrient-dense Andean foods like quinoa, fresh trout, and a variety of tropical fruits like papaya and maracuyá, supporting overall health and well-being. Cost-Effective: Budget-Friendly Options: For retirees on a fixed income, the cost savings of cooking at home are significant. Fresh, locally sourced ingredients are generally cheaper than imported goods, and many markets offer weekly deals on produce.

Community Savings Programs: Cuenca has local cooperatives and small stores (known as tiendas) where buying in bulk can lead to additional savings. Social and Cultural Connections: Cultural Preservation through Cooking: Cooking traditional Ecuadorian dishes like locro de papa (potato soup), ceviche, or mote pillo (a corn-based dish) can help seniors maintain a sense of connection to their cultural heritage.

Mental and Physical Stimulation: Regularly visiting markets not only provides light exercise but also social interaction with vendors and other shoppers, which can enhance both cognitive and mental health. Mental Stimulation and Fitness: Engaging Activity: Cooking requires planning, preparation, and creativity, stimulating both mental acuity and fine motor skills.

Cons of Cooking at Home

Physical Challenges in a Hilly City: Mobility and Access Issues: Cuenca’s hilly streets, steep sidewalks, and frequent stairs may make grocery shopping or carrying heavy bags difficult for seniors with mobility issues. Accessibility to markets and stores is a real consideration when deciding to cook at home. Time and Safety Concerns: Fatigue and Risks in the Kitchen: Cooking can be tiring, especially for those with reduced energy levels. The kitchen can pose hazards like slips and burns, particularly when cooking on gas stoves commonly found in Cuenca homes.

Pros of Ordering Meals

Convenience and Variety: Easier Access to Restaurants and Cafes: Cuenca offers a range of delivery services like PedidosYa, making it easy to order meals to your doorstep. Additionally, cafes like Café San Sebas and restaurants like Raymipampa offer a variety of cuisines catering to different dietary needs and preferences.

Restaurant Diversity: You can enjoy local Ecuadorian dishes, international cuisines, and even health-conscious options from places like Thai Lotus without needing to prepare meals yourself. Social Opportunities: Dining Out in a Social Setting: Cuenca's social culture is lively and encourages communal eating. Going out for a meal with friends or family at popular spots like Kolo Restaurant or El Mercado can offer both good food and valuable social interaction.

Expert-Prepared Meals: Nutrition-Conscious Preparation: Many restaurants in Cuenca, particularly those focused on health-conscious diners, offer menus that adhere to specific dietary needs, like low-sodium options or gluten-free dishes.

Cons of Ordering Meals

Cost and Budget Considerations: Expense of Regular Ordering: While occasional dining out is enjoyable, regularly ordering meals from restaurants can quickly become costly, particularly if you’re on a fixed retirement income. Nutritional Concerns: Limited Customization: Despite many restaurants offering healthy options, it may be hard to fully control meal ingredients, which can be an issue for those with strict dietary needs. Potential for Reduced Socialization at Home: Isolation from Cooking Together: Relying too much on meal delivery could reduce opportunities to cook and share meals at home with family or friends, which is an important aspect of social connection and mental well-being.

Regional Considerations for Seniors in Cuenca

Urban and Hilly Terrain: Cuenca’s steep, cobbled streets may pose a challenge for seniors who prefer to walk to markets or restaurants. For those living in the more flat areas like El Centro, walking is easier, while those in higher, more residential neighborhoods like Turi may prefer delivery services or cooking at home to avoid the climb.

Community and Tradition: Communal eating and home cooking are deeply rooted in Ecuadorian culture, which adds meaning and tradition to preparing meals at home.

Communal eating and home cooking are deeply rooted in Ecuadorian culture, which adds meaning and tradition to preparing meals at home. Economic and Lifestyle Factors: With the cost of living being relatively affordable, retirees can comfortably balance cooking at home with dining out, considering budget and accessibility.

Conclusion: What Works Best for You in Cuenca?

Finding a balance between cooking at home and ordering meals is essential for seniors and retirees in Cuenca. The decision often depends on personal preferences, physical health, and financial situation. Enjoy the fresh local ingredients available in Cuenca’s markets for your home cooking, but don’t hesitate to explore the city’s diverse dining scene for variety and social enjoyment.

Jim Smith is CEO of YCHANGE International a small business consultancy and past Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Home Forward (the Portland Housing Authority). He currently resides in Cuenca.