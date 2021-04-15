Cuenca Soup Kitchen is sponsoring a diaper drive for poor families and needs expats’ help

The Cuenca Soup Kitchen reminds expats that many Ecuadorians are suffering the hidden consequences of poverty. More than 40 percent of children in Ecuador live in extreme poverty, much of it the result of the Covid pandemic.

One of those hidden consequences is the fact that poor families are unable to afford diapers for their babies. For many in these hard times, food is a necessity that must come first while diapers are a luxury. The Cuenca Soup Kitchen and its partners are committed to reducing the physical, mental, and economic impacts by helping supply diapers to poor families

The diaper drive is accepting donations for diapers and wet wipes, as well as cash donations on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.

Donations can be made at these locations:

La Yunta 11:00 – 6:00

Inca Bar 11:00 – 6:00

San Sebas Cafe – 10:00 – 3:00

Hearts of Gold – 10:00 – 3:00

Monetary donations may also be made in any of the three following ways (please mention “diaper drive” if given the option to do so):

Hearts of Gold, Cuenta de ahorros, JEP

Account number: 406079928700

RUC number: 0190395251002

PayPal: jeffrey@jlsdesigns.net

Online: https://www.cuencasoupkitchen.org

Please help us in this important project. We believe all babies deserve clean diapers. We know you do too.