Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Painting Tours
Gran Feria of Entrepreneurs on Saturday April 17th at CosasPrep-Simón Bolivar 13-49
1ST OBG Dance of the Year!

See community posts

Cuenca Soup Kitchen is sponsoring a diaper drive for poor families and needs expats’ help

Apr 15, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 9

The Cuenca Soup Kitchen reminds expats that many Ecuadorians are suffering the hidden consequences of poverty. More than 40 percent of children in Ecuador live in extreme poverty, much of it the result of the Covid pandemic.

One of those hidden consequences is the fact that poor families are unable to afford diapers for their babies. For many in these hard times, food is a necessity that must come first while diapers are a luxury. The Cuenca Soup Kitchen and its partners are committed to reducing the physical, mental, and economic impacts by helping supply diapers to poor families

The diaper drive is accepting donations for diapers and wet wipes, as well as cash donations on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.

Donations can be made at these locations:

La Yunta 11:00 – 6:00
Inca Bar 11:00 – 6:00
San Sebas Cafe – 10:00 – 3:00
Hearts of Gold – 10:00 – 3:00

Monetary donations may also be made in any of the three following ways (please mention “diaper drive” if given the option to do so):

Sponsored ad

Hearts of Gold, Cuenta de ahorros, JEP
Account number: 406079928700
RUC number: 0190395251002

PayPal: jeffrey@jlsdesigns.net

Online: https://www.cuencasoupkitchen.org

Please help us in this important project. We believe all babies deserve clean diapers. We know you do too.

Recent articles

A new species of lion monkey is found in Ecuador

Scientists were able to confirm the existence of a new species of lion monkey in the Ecuadorian Amazon, where it was believed until now that only one existed, reported the San Francisco de Quito University (USFQ). The study has been ongoing since 2015... Continue reading

Community Posts

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: GUARANTEED!!!

Learn to Knit at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Help Crea tu Espacio Foundation “Godmother and godfather for a day”.

Tutto Matto – Open again

Duration of authorized stay outside of ecuador in order to maintain temporary resident or permanent residence status

Gran Feria of Entrepreneurs on Saturday April 17th at CosasPrep-Simón Bolivar 13-49

Free Dinner about your Personal Emergency Button from CosasPrep

Social service – vaccination in Ecuador

More community posts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!