Escalinata upgrade to include handrails and moving stairs; Turi residents complain of blocked internet; Vehicle registration troubles; Embroidery exhibit

20/1, 9:00 – Guided tour – Museo de la Paja Toquilla.

21/1, 14:30 – Workshop – Making paper masks – Ex Escuela Central.

22/1, 14:30 – Workshop – Making notebooks – Centro Cultural Los Eucaliptos.

23/1, 1500 – Reading meeting – Casa del Artista.

Actividades en la CCE – The first of 2 activities in the CCE is in the Galería Vitrina in which “Fresco de la Alcantarilla,” a show of vintage articles, was inaugurated a las 18:00. <I bet I have some of those vintage things only I bought them when they were new.> The 2nd activity is a dance event on el 20/1 a la 19:30 in the Sala “Alfonso Carrasco.”

Mediación eductiva – Next 24/1, from 10-14:00, there will be an educational mediation about the Día Mundial de los Afrodescendientes in the Pumapungo Archeological Museum and Park (Calle Larga y av. Huayna Cápac). The activity is geared for students, children and youth. Free to the whole public.

Exposiciones en CIDAP – CIDAP has restarted its face-to-face activities, and has an exhibit on embroidery with hours from 8-17:00, M-F, and is open during lunchtime.

2 detenidos por crimen de fiscal (2 arrested for prosecutor’s murder) – See today’s CHL article for story.

Cuenca –

Escalinatas serán accesibles para todos (Stairways will be accessible to all) – This year, the City of Cuenca is planning a project for the escalinatas “Francisco Sojos Jaramillo” <extension of calle Hermano Miguel to the Tomebamba> to make the space easier to use, mainly for seniors and people with limited mobility. The project was prepared by the El Barranco municipal foundation and will include a mechanical stair lift system, rails for taking bicycles up and down, and a handrail. The budget for the project is about $400,000 and is in the Public Contracting Service. <I’d settle for just the handrails, and that may be what we wind up with in few years after the mechanical lift <or new kids’ toy> stops working and can’t be fixed because of a lack of parts.>

Fallas tecnológicas afectan a la matriculación vehicular (Technological failures affect vehicle registration) – There were large lines at the 2 Centros de Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV – Technical Vehicle Inspection Centers) since last miércoles when 2024 car registrations started. This was due to the Tasa de Movilidad Ecológica y Sostenible (Ecological and Sustainable Mobility Fee) which was approved by the Provincial Government of Azuay and can only be paid at the centers in Mayancela and Capulispamba.

There were also problems reported with the payment of another tax. Vehicle owners who had paid showed up as still owing the tax including for past years. EMOV said the problems were in the AXIS sytem of the Agencia Nacional de Tránsito (ANT) and the SRI. EMOV is esperando (waiting/hoping/expecting) for ANT and SRI to fix the problem. <All those words in English are the same word in Spanish. I’m not sure what that says about the culture, but for me I can’t tell which English word to translate to when I see esperar. It seems as if all of the translations would apply. Maybe that’s why Spanish only has the one word.>

Desbloqueo de señal para celulares solicitan en Turi (Unblocking of cellular signal requested in Turi) – Residents in the area of the prison in Turi will stage a sit-in to demand unblocking of phones and tablets. Since the weekend, their devices have been without a signal and permanently blocked. This coincided with the intervention by the Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional last domingo. Various residents took their phones to technicians and verified that they were blocked at the request of SNAI (Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Personas Adultas Privadas de la Libertad y a Adolescentes Infractores). Residents are asking to have their electronics unblocked since they use them for work and their children use them to attend virtual classes. <Another reason to not live near a jail, although most of the neighbors were probably there long before the jail was.>

