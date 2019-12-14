Explosives stolen from army base, Christmas lights, Netflix and Spotify to be taxed, Landslides on GirÃ³n-Pasaje highway, Weekend events

Viernes, 13/12/2019

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Teatro – The Colectivo Teatro de las EntraÃ±as will present “Delirios” sÃ¡bado in the sala Alfonso Carrasco (Cordero y Pres. CÃ³rdova) a las 20.00. Cost: $7.00 or $5:00 for seniors and the disabled.

ExposiciÃ³n – Galo Mosquero is showing his exhibit, “Flor de azahar” in the galerÃ­a Saledentro (diagonal from the Todos Santos bridge on Paseo 3 de Noviembre).

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Pase del NiÃ±o – The Comunidad Educativa de FormaciÃ³n Integral held its traditional Baby Jesus Parade Friday morning in El Centro.

Weekend activities –

El Valle – dÃ³mingo – tribute to Padre Dario Espinoza – 10:00: music with the banda de pueblo: 11:00 mass.

Dug Dug Parish in Paute – fiestas to the Virgen de Guadalupe – sÃ¡bado, 10:00: escaramuza and country dances, stage show with El Chicanito in the afternoon – domingo, 10:00: escaramuza and traditional games.

JadÃ¡n Parish in Gualaceo – 233 years as a parish – sÃ¡bado, 18:00 – election of the Cholita, followed by a show with Romeo Santos and the Los Reyes Orchestra – domingo, Hermanos Plasencia Orchestra and Ceci NarvaÃ©z – lunes – parade and solemn session.

Sacre community in Guachapala canton – fiestas in honor of patron saint MarÃ­a Auxiliadora – sÃ¡bado y domingo with sports, traditional games and religious ceremonies.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Encienden las luces navideÃ±as (Christmas lights lit) – Christmas lighting is a feature of December nights in Cuenca with 30 locations in the city, both urban and rural, where about 660,000 lights and 15 km. of LED light mangueras (hoses – I think there’s a name for it in English, but I’ve forgotten it.) The pesebre (Nativity scene) is back at Otorongo, a giant Christmas light bulb in the plazoleta Santo Domingo, and Christmas trees on av. 24 de Mayo and at Turi. Admirers can walk inside the 6 meter diameter bulb at Santa Domingo. There will be a tunnel of light at San Francisco. Other lights are installed along the TranvÃ­a route.

Landslides – Km. 86 on the vÃ­a Cuenca-GirÃ³n-Pasaje at the Pachacamac sector is the site of perpetual landslides. The cause of a macro-slide in febrero, 2019 is seepage from septic tanks <But don’t bet on the tanks being concrete. My bet is they’re holes in the ground and maybe lined with plastic.> and pools for chicken farms built at the top of the slopes. Water seeping from these sources plus rain saturated the hill and caused the slides. The route is the most direct connection between Azuay and El Oro provinces for some 6130 cars each day, and is constantly being cleaned.

Auto accessory robberies – Robberies of tableros de vehiculos (dashboards – your word for the day. And it might even be useful one day.) and the ‘cerebros’ (brains) of vehicles is getting more common. <Remember when vehicles were brainless and only had gears and cables and linkages?>

Theft of explosives – Dynamite, pentolite, detonaters, cord and other items were stolen from a storeroom at the military detachment in Cumbe. The theft was discovered last martes around 10:00. <A farmer with a lot of stumps to remove?>

Taxes – The article titled “Servicios como Netflix pargarÃ¡n IVA” on the business page is about the national budget, deficit, and taxes. Go to www.elmercurio.com.ec if you’re willing and able to wade through the article.

Descuentos y compras –

HosterÃ­a DurÃ¡n – Christmas dinner, delivered – for 11 or 22 people – $120 or $200 – turkey roll (for 11) or whole roast turkey (for 22) with cherry and mushroom sauces, hawaiian salad, au gratin potatoes, Christmas rice, Yule log cake – 07 2892-301 or 099234 9085. <An alternative to consider if you’ve invited a load of people over for Christmas and are now doubting if you want to do all the work involved.>

HomeVega – discounts in the whole store – 12-15/12.

TÃ­a – sale on 14 & 15/12 – 20% off turkeys, 50% off Christmas items <A pre Christmas after Christmas sale. This timing goes with Christmas displays going up before Halloween.>, 30% off selected toys.

Computron – 30% off selected merchandise – 9-15/12 – Solano y RemigioCrespo Toral, Mall del RÃ­o, y BatÃ¡n Shopping.

Kiwi – special offers, weedeaters and edgers, ladder, BBQ, auto polisher, hammer drill, etc.

ETAFASHION – sÃ¡bado, 14/12, 7-11:00 – free breakfast for 1st 100 people – 30% off in the whole store.

And that’s all for today so la Hasta la prÃ³xima semana –

Jeanne