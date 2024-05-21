From despair to hope: One man’s long journey from Colombia to Cuenca

By Alejandra Guerrero and Garry Vatcher

José’s life has been shadowed by adversity since childhood. In a remote corner of Huila province in Colombia, violence and suffering were woven into the fabric of his existence from an early age. He recalls painful memories of a childhood damaged by physical and psychological violence within his own home. His father, a violent and alcoholic man, abused his wife, which, in turn, led her to mistreat their children.

José grew up in an environment where shouts and blows were everyday occurrences, and the nights became a battleground.

But the torment within his family was just the beginning of a darker tragedy: the collective nightmare of a country trapped in armed conflict. Being born in a rural community was reason enough for José and his siblings to live with the constant fear of being dragged onto the battlefield.

He recounts how he witnessed violence and the pain left by the guerrillas throughout his life, just as his parents and grandparents had experienced it. They had to leave everything behind to survive.

“At 14, I stopped smiling,” José confesses. His innocence was stolen by the cruelty of the world, prematurely transforming him into a young adult. José’s fate became intertwined with tragedy the day he witnessed the death of seven of his co-workers. He worked on a coffee plantation, where one day the boss and six other coworkers were shot dead. José was the only one who survived because he managed to hide among the coffee sacks. With the weight of loss on his shoulders, José decided to flee, leaving his family behind, venturing into the jungle without food or water. His only hope was to reach Bogotá, where perhaps he could start a new life.

However, the promise of a fresh start quickly faded. José discovered that Bogotá was a place that reminded him of the tragedy he had just witnessed and decided to seek a more promising destination. He continued his journey to Ecuador, hoping to find a safe home for his dreams.

José is trying every day to move forward, earning a living by selling candies or singing outside restaurants because he hasn’t yet been able to secure a steady job. “I’m an agricultural technician,” he mutters bitterly, “but it didn’t help me at all. Colombians are often treated with suspicion in Ecuador, so rejection is always there.” But Jose doesn’t lose faith; he knows that something good awaits him in the future. With his loyal companion, his dog named Caramelo, he doesn’t give up. He presses on with determination, carrying with him the weight of his past and the fragility of his dreams. In his heart burns the flame of hope, fueled by the unbreakable strength of the human spirit in the face of relentless adversity.

José holds a dream: to study psychology, a passion that burns deep within him. But until that day comes, his mission is clear: to find a job that provides him with independence and dignity, far from charity and dependence. With determination, he embarks on the search for employment that will allow him to sustain himself, step by step, building the path to his desired future.

At Fundación Hogar de Esperanza, we support José by helping him understand his needs. We also provided him with new clothes and helped him create a résumé that he can use to apply for jobs. Additionally, we provide food for him and Esperanza shares her food with his dog Caramelo, ensuring they don’t go hungry. He washes his clothes here and we even give him books to keep him entertained and to foster his love of reading. José is starting to smile again. He finally has a family who cares about him.

José’s story is just one among many that we come across daily at Fundación Hogar de Esperanza. Here, the voices of migrants are heard, and their needs are met with compassion and solidarity. However, for stories like his to continue being possible, it is crucial to continue donating and supporting the Foundation’s work. Each contribution is a beacon of hope that allows people like Jose to find a new beginning and a brighter future. Join us and be part of the change that those seeking a home and an opportunity so desperately needed!

__________________

Alejandra Guerrero is interim assistant director and Garry Vatcher is director and founder of Foundation Hogar de Esperanza. He has been coming to Ecuador since 1987 and permanently moved to Cuenca 10 years ago. The foundation provides emergency assistance to thousands of people each year. He has visited Huila province and the Cali area of Colombia to get a better understanding of the issues and to guide the foundation in how to better address the needs of refugees coming from this area. The foundation has received numerous awards and recognition for its’ work from local and international bodies. To support our work, you can visit our donation page at: https://hogaresperanza.org/en/donations/