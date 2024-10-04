Government extends emergency in six provinces

President Daniel Noboa has extended the state of emergency in six provinces and two cantons. In an executive decree signed Thursday, the president said the extension is necessary to “continue to strengthen the work of the Armed Forces and the National Police to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country.”

The new emergency order applies to Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Orellana, Santa Elena, El Oro provinces, as well as to the metropolitan district of Quito and to the canton of Camilo Ponce Enríquez in Azuay province.

Under terms of the emergency, some civil rights are suspended including the inviolability of persons and homes, as well as the freedom of assembly. The decree also allows the armed forces to assist the National Police in law enforcement operations.

The order went into effect Thursday night and will be continue for 60 days.

In a statement released by the presidential press office, the government claimed that states of emergency that began in January have resulted in a reduction of murders as well as the overall crime rate. “The country continues to confront international criminal organizations that incite internal commotion and armed conflict, and all resources must be focused on eliminating this threat,” it said.