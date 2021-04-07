Health measures for election; ICU units over capacity; Pfizer and Sinovac given locally; Teachers get vaccine priority; Rotary helps with Cajas clean-up

Martes, 6/4/2021

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Muestra de pinturas en Casa de la Cultura (Exhibition of paintings in the Casa de la Cultura) – The CCE in Cañar is opening a show of paintings by artists in the province in the exhibition gallery “Daniel Mogrovejo Narváez in the Casa de la Cultura in Azogues. The show will run until el 23/4. <I wasn’t paying attention so I didn’t notice that the show is in Azogues until I’d translated too much of the article to erase.>

Otras cosas –

Titular – Amplían vacunación (Vaccinations expanded) – Health coordinator Julio Molino announced a total of 10,000 vaccinations will be given in Cuenca by Friday, mostly to seniors and vulnerable people as well as public and private sector doctors. 2,000 doses were given ayer at the Coliseo Jefferson Pérez and UPS (Universidad Politécnica Salesiana). 2.486 people will be vaccinated hoy in 9 centers in Zone 6 (Azuay, Cañar y Morona Santiago), and mañana, 980 second shots will be given to public medical personnel in Cuenca. On el 8/4, 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca will be given at 3 locations to the private health network including medical consultants, labs <woof, woof – labspeak for thanks>, medical and imaging centers, and doctors in private practice. This will complete vaccinations for the health sector in Cuenca. On 9/4, second doses of Sinovac will be given to workers in strategic sectors. None will be given el 10 &11/4 due to the run-off elections.

Seniors will receive only the Pfizer vaccine. <From experience, not so. They were giving Sinovax vaccines at the Coliseo Jefferson Pérez today, and they will use whatever vaccine they receive. So if you wake up the next morning craving rice, that’s an unpublished side effect of the Sinovax.>

72,260 seniors have registered for the vaccine. Next week the Coordinación de Salúd will expand the vaccine to the rest of the population and bring the vaccines to disabled and elderly people who can’t leave the house for medical reasons.

Molina said that in spite of vaccinations being given, it is indispensible to continue with the preventive measures. ICU beds at the IESS hospital are 126% occupied. <So now, not only can you have shared rooms, but you have shared beds? Do you put 2 short people end to end or two skinny people side by side?> The regional hospital ICU beds are at 90% occupancy.

Agenda virtual para celebrar la fundación (Virtual agenda to celebrate foundation) – The Municipio de Cuenca presented a virtual calendar of events titled Abril Artes Mil for the 464th anniversary of the founding of Cuenca. You can download it from the Fan page of the Dirección de Cultura, Municipio de Cuenca.

Cajas, sigue limpieza (Cajas, cleaning continues) – EMAC EP, (Empresa de Aseo de Cuenca) is continuing with cleaning in the Parque Nacional Cajas as part of the Salva El Cajas Ahora project. The goal is to reduce the levels of contamination in the protected zone and create a culture of environmental sustainability. In enero, there was a clean up led by the Club Rotario Santa Ana de los ríos de Cuenca with 10 delegations of 7 people each that walked along the most visited routes to pick up garbage. EMAC provided garbage trucks, work crews, and supplies such as gloves.

CNE cambia medidas de bioseguridad (CNE changes biosecurity measures) – In spite of the upsurge in Covid cases, the elections will continue. Taking into account recommendations from electoral observers in the first round and experiences from the recent simulations, the CNE will make modifications. Polling places will be open with voters joining lines to their respective Juntas Receptoras del Voto (poll workers at your voting station) instead of piling up outside the voting sites. Order will be kept by the Armed Forces and the polling place coordinator. Biosecurity measures will be required including use of masks and the prohibition of eating or drinking. Only the voter is allowed to enter and once the vote is deposited, a process that should take 2 minutes, the voter needs to leave immediately. <No more making voting into a family outing with all the kids running around.>

Final results should be available between 22-23:00 on el domingo. The CNE will not do a rapid count which caused confusion in the general elections. 8 businesses have been approved to conduct exit polls which can be publicized after 17:00, but only after they have been approved by the CNE.

Gobierno comienza vacunación de docentes (Government begins vaccination of teachers) – Ayer, the Government started its plan to vaccinate 215,509 teachers by 20/5. It will follow the overall plan of vaccinating by age groups. Teachers over 65 will be vaccinated with other adultos mayores. These vaccinations will allow a speedier return to in-person classes which had already started as pilot programs in more than 200 schools. Pres. Moreno affirmed that Phase 1, including the rest of health personnel, military, police, and garbage collectors, will be intensified thanks to the arrival of 300,000 doses of the Sinovax and another 700,000 which will arrive next week. The pace of vaccinations, which started with 6.000 per day, will accelerate to 32,000 per day.

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.