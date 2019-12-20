Hogar de Esperanza and city entrepreneurial center host craft and fashion fair today

The Hogar de Esperanza Foundation (HEF) and The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), a collective of city agencies that supports local entrepreneurs and artisans, are hosting a crafts fair and fashion show at the City Museum. Over 15 artisans will offer their crafts for sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20. The fashion show featuring local designs is at 7 p.m.

Gary Vatcher, director of HEF, which provides support services to patients with HIV, is thrilled.

“We are humbled and inspired by the generosity of the city to choose Hogar de Esperanza as the primary recipient of a new program by the city to promote artisan crafts of the region to an international market,” he says. “Our program is being recognized for the essential healthcare accessibility we provide to an extremely vulnerable segment of the population as well as educating the community by showing the tragic consequence of prejudice.”

Established in 2015, HEF has provided care for more than 300 children and adults requiring emergency medical assistance. Many of the clients have never had access to health care professionals.

CIE is a recent addition to city programs that support Cuencano artisans and designers in the international marketplace. The effort to promote local crafts is already reaping rewards as noted by the emergence of Panama hats as the latest fashion trend in the making.

“The number of people who need medical help increases daily. Joining CIE in promoting entrepreneurial activities internationally has the double purpose of supporting boutique producers while providing a funding source for our most needy. It is a match made in heaven,” Vatcher added.

A percentage of today’s sales will be dedicated to funding programs administered by HEF, all additional monies will be solely the property of the artisans. Singer-songwriter, César Morales, will perform as the featured musical guest.