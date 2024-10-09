Posts:

It’s back to 10-hour blackouts, government announces, as Mazar reservoir level plummets

Oct 9, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 382

Energy Minister Antonio Gonçalves announced Wednesday morning that electric blackouts of up 10-hours have been ordered for the entire country, effective immediately. Last week, the ministry reduced blackouts for residential customers to three to five hours a day.

Energy Minister Antonio Gonçalves

Gonçalves said the move is necessary as a result of dropping water levels at the Mazar reservoir that powers three hydroelectric plants. He added that reservoir is “within a few meters” of making all three plants inoperable, meaning that 40% of the country’s production capacity would be lost.

According to Gonçalves, the blackouts of eight to 10 hours would not be continuous, but would be divided into two periods for most customers.

He said the country’s six local electric providers would post the new schedule later in the day Wednesday.

In the Cuenca area, the new schedule is posted on the Centrosur website.

Gonçalves blamed the blackouts on the “worst drought in Ecuador’s history” and said weather forecasts call for increased rainfall in October.

