Latam to drop fares and increase number of flights to Cuenca, the Galapagos and Guayaquil

Latam Airlines announced Thursday that it is adding in-country flights to Cuenca, the Galapagos, Guayaquil and introducing service to Coca in Orellana Province. The airline also said it is dropping fares by an average of 30 percent. The new flights and fares will go into effect April 1, 2020.

Daniel Leng Latam Airlines CEO, said the new flights and fares reflect the success the airlines has experience in Ecuador as well as a corporate plan to become more competitive throughout South Ameirca. “We see great opportunity as a result of tourism and population growth in the Ecuador market,” he said. “Our plans are to reposition ourselves in the market and the result will better and more frequent service for our customers.”

Leng said details on the new flights and fares would be announced soon, but said some fares between Quito and Cuenca and Quito and Manta would be as low as $37.

Leng said that Latam has no objection to the three-year tax increase for large companies operating in Ecuador. “We are one of the country’s largest employees and understand that it is our obligation to contribute the economic stability. We are happy to help.” The Tax Simplification law passed Monday, includes a special assessment on countries earning more than one million dollars annually.