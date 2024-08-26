Noboa decree extends the use of deadly force; Court will hear VP Abad’s complaint; Overnight rain is the first in 46 days; New school year set to begin

President Daniel Noboa on Sunday signed an executive decree extending the use of deadly force by the National Police and armed forces when confronting criminal suspects. The decree included an order for law enforcement functions to update operational procedures within five days to provide a “more effective response to terrorist groups intimidating the country.”

The president’s order described four situations in which the “extended use” of deadly force with firearms will be authorized:

1) In self-defense or defense of others, in the event of imminent threat or danger of death or serious injury to law enforcement personnel or the public;

2) To prevent the commission of a crime posing an imminent threat of danger of death or serious injury to law enforcement personnel or the public;

3) When a criminal suspect resists arrest, presenting a threat to law enforcement officers or to the public;

4) To prevent the escape of a criminal suspect who poses an imminent threat to the public.

Overnight rain in Cuenca is the first in 46 days

Moderate rain in the Cuenca area Sunday night and Monday morning was the first recorded in 46 days, the National Meteorology Institute reports. As of 5 a.m. Monday, the weather station at the Mariscal La Mar Airport reported a rainfall total of 8 millimeters (.3 inches).

The recent drought in Cuenca and the southern sierra has raised alarms at the Energy Ministry due to falling reservoir levels at the Rio Paute hydroelectric plants east of Cuenca. Those facilities produce 37% of Ecuador’s electricity. Since the beginning of August, the water level at the main Rio Paute reservoir has dropped 10 meters, and officials say a continuing drop could result in national power outages in the coming months.

Cuenca’s four rivers, which feed into the Rio Paute, have flowed at historically low rates since mid-August.

Meteorologists report that the southern sierra has experienced two years of below-normal rainfall. Cuenca received only 60% of its normal rainfall of 718 millimeters (28 inches) in 2023, following a 20% deficit in 2022.

Court will hear Abad’s suit against Noboa

The Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE) will hear the complaint of gender political violence filed by Vice President Verónica Abad against President Daniel Noboa. Judge Fernando Muñoz ordered a hearing of the evidence and arguments for September 12 at TCE headquarters in Quito.

Abad’s complaint, filed August 8, is part of the conflict between Abad and Noboa that began shortly after the 2023 cross death election. In addition to Noboa, Abad is also charging Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Deputy Foreign Minister Esteban Torres and presidential adviser Diana Jácome with political gender violence.

Abad’s primary complaint against Noboa and the others is that her assignment to Israel as ambassador and special negotiator in the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, was unjustified and was made on the basis of her gender.

New school year begins

An estimated 1.7 million public school students in Ecuador’s sierra and Amazonia regions return to classes next week. According to the schedule announced by the Education Ministry, students from kindergarten through third grade start classes Monday, September 2, while older students return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another 400,000 private and special school students also return to class the week of September 2, with each school setting its own schedule.