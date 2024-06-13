Outgoing U.S. ambassador is optimistic about Ecuador’s future, says institutions are stronger

U.S. ambassador to Ecuador Michael Fitzpatrick says he leaves his diplomatic post in Quito “with great optimism” for Ecuador’s future. “I am sad to be leaving so many friends, but professionally speaking, I leave with a lot of optimism for Ecuador and its future,” he said in a Wednesday interview which was posted on his X account.

Following his five-year term as U.S, ambassador, Fitzpatrick will be replaced next week by Arthur Brown.

In his parting comments, Fitzpatrick said Ecuador’s institutions are much stronger than when he arrived in 2019, thanks to aggressive prosecution of corruption within the government. “Many of the narco generals, judges and corrupt officials have been prosecuted and others have been put on notice that the law is coming for them,” he said.

He added that criminal activities such as money laundering within private organizations, including soccer teams, businesses and the media, has been disrupted and reduced.

Fitzpatrick said Ecuador’s relationship with the U.S. is strong and that the U.S. will continue to collaborate in efforts against corruption in “all spheres of society.”

He cautioned that justice may be slow in coming. “The process takes time, unfortunately, but this is for the best reasons — to protect the rights of everyone, of both the innocent and the guilty, and there are no shortcuts,” he said.

On the other hand, he said the system is working, citing the recent conviction of former Ecuador comptroller Carlos Pólit in a Miami court and the award to Ecuador for bribery by a Swiss energy company.

He acknowledged frustration at progress in the investigation into the assassination of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio but said “sure progress” is being made by both Ecuadorian and U.S. agents. “We are assisting in this case because it involves a transnational plot of criminal activity. We will continue to be involved in such cases since they affect the U.S. as well as Ecuador and other countries.”

The key to continued improvement of Ecuador’s public institutions is not only to eliminate corrupt players, Fitzpatrick said, but to build systems that do not tolerate them. “The country must establish strong and lasting institutional foundations to ensure that the justice system fulfills its mission without interference, so that corrupt agents are forewarned that they will be prosecuted.”

Fitzpatrick said he believed Ecuador is on the right track in combatting organized narco-trafficking crime but said the government must also address underlying social conditions that have fueled gang activity. “The fight against drug trafficking and other organized crime must also address the social fabric and must include efforts to strengthen social development in areas such as education and job creation.”

In closing his remarks, Fitzpatrick said, “I want to say goodbye to this beautiful country expressing my greatest admiration for all its people, who do not tire of fighting to have a fairer, more democratic country.”