Reactivation of rural tourism considered; Things you can’t bring with you on the tram; Parties have anti-corruption, pro-business and pro-environment focus

Domingo, 10/1/2021

Titular – Impulsan turismo rural (Promotion of rural tourism) – The tourism sector has not recovered due to the pandemic, and one alternative is to develop rural tourism which avoids crowding.

One destination is the Museo de la Gastronomía Cuencana in the Chaullabamba sector of Nulti. It’s a living museum where visitors can touch, smell and eat what is made there. One of their iconic dishes is the quimbolito which is made in a clay pot and cooked on a fogón (stove). The museum also works directly with farmers in Jadán who bring their products in baskets to avoid the use of plastics.

Tarqui parish also has a community tourism project called “Kushi Waira” which involves 7 communities. 21 routes in rural parishes have been established that include hiking, walks to sacred hills, autochthonous music, traditional and typical gastronomy, and healing rituals with ancestral medicine. The pandemic has halted these activities which organizers hope to restart in the 3d week of enero.

Ordenanza prohíbe llevar ciertos objectos en el tranvía (Ordinance prohibits carrying certain objects on the tram) – In the past few days, there have been videos on social media where citizens have been reporting tables, gas tanks, cans of fuel, and food carts on the tranvía. Carolina Ormaza, director of the Unidad Ejecutora del Proyecto Tranvía explained that buses and the tram are for transporting passengers, and ordinances prohibit the transport of merchandise and large objects. Hand luggage is OK <Why even put a stop at the airport if luggage is prohibited?>. The fine for bringing prohibited objects can be from 10-100% of the Salario Básico Unificado (SBU).

Voto 2021 –

Sábado, 9/1/2021 –

PSC enfatiza en lucha anticorrupción (PSC emphasizes anti-corruption fight) – The Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) is led by the exmayor of Guayaquil, Jaime Nebot, and along with CREO, is supporting Guillermo Lasso for president. The PSC in Azuay is fielding candidates for the Asamblea separately from CREO. The candidates are Lourdes Cuesta who was elected to the Asamblea on the CREO movement and switched to the PSC. She is noted for the juicio político (impeachment) of María Paula Romo and the proposal of the “Ley REEVAS” to toughen penalties for sexual abuse. The other candidates are Juan Quilambaqui who presides over the Federación de Barrios de Cuenca and is the chair of the Hermano Miguel parish board; Lourdes Romero; Roberty Guzmán who is a lawyer; and Roxana Pamel Torres who is an agronomist and community director in Paute.

The plan de trabajo emphasizes the fight against corruption through an audit of all powers of the State. On their legislative agenda is a reformation of the Ley de Turismo, proposal of laws to improve attention to and treatment of poeple with catastrophic diseases, and to adopt anticorruption models suggested by the Convention of the UN. This lista also promotes Jaime Nebot’s referendum to lengthen sentences for those who commit crimes against children and adolescents. They also want to reform the Ley del Sistema Nacional de Contratación Pública (Law of the National Public Procurement System), and implement a model law for commercial arbitration to guaranteee legal security for businesses interested in investing in Ecuador.

Domingo, 10/1/2021 –

Avanza apunta a lo social y económico (Avanza points to the social and economic) – The Avanza party supports Isidro Romero, a businessman and sports leader for president. The candidates for the Asamblea are led by Julio Cabrera Crespo who is president of the Asociación Funerarias (funeral homes) del Azuay; Johana Muñoz; Julio Hinostroza who has been a volunteer firefighter for 37 years and currently holds a high rank; Erika Matute; y Pablo Toral.

Avanza plans to promote conditions where the workings of the Government are free <not the gratis/no charge free>, autonomous, and efficient. It will also direct and coordinate development strategies. Some of its objectives include to develop and technify agricultural production; generate employment in the countryside; and improve the lives of farmers. It will also boost industrial development with investments in technification and innovation. It will establish clear regulations for mining concessions and development to achieve mining that would benefit the people and not harm the environment. It would promote a health system that would strengthen attention to all levels of the citizenry and prevent corruption in this sector. It would apply security measures to defend the peaceful social fabric of society against all classes of crimes. It would establish regulations and practices to care for the environment as a national priority.

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.