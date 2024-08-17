Salvador captures ships bound for Ecuador loaded with weapons from Mexico and tons of cocaine

The El Salvador navy captured on Friday a ship in Pacific waters loaded with weapons headed for Ecuador. President Nayib Bukele tweeted that the weapons were sent by Mexican drug cartels to affiliate gangs in Ecuador. He added that the capture was one of several in recent months in which nine tons of cocaine destined for Ecuador were also seized.

A spokesman for the Salvadorian navy said the ocean off of El Salvador is a popular route for weapons and cocaine shipped from Mexican ports to Ecuador and Peru. “We make many captures off our shores of Mexican vessels sailing south,” he said. “These happen several times a month with of boats carrying drugs and armaments. We can determine by markings on packaging that these are sent by Mexican cartels.”

The spokesman estimated the street value of the cocaine confiscated since May at $233 million and said it was destined for European ports in the Netherlands, Spain and France. There was no value attached to “numerous” weapons seizures, but believed it was well above $10 million.

In his tweet, Bukele described in detail an operation that captured a Mexican boat headed to Ecuador. “The intercept was made on August 6, 500 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque. We captured several tons of cocaine, plus automatic weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The crew of Guatemalans attempted to set the boat on fire when navy personnel intervened. What they told us is they have taken the same route many times iand that other boats do the same.”

Bukele said the navy has been successful in keeping drugs and weapons out of El Salvador but conceded that southbound vessels often come ashore at clandestine docks to transfer material to other boats.”

“Our National Navy have been very successful in intercepting vessels involved in these operations,” Bukele said. “We are happy to assist our Ecuadorian friends in these missions but understand we only stop a small percentage of shipments.”

He added: “The Mexican drug cartels have chosen Ecuador as their shipping ports of choice. They have also declared war, through associated gangs, on the government there. Fortunately, the government there is fighting back with excellent success.”