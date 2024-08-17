Salvador captures ships bound for Ecuador loaded with weapons from Mexico and tons of cocaine

Aug 17, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 68

The El Salvador navy captured on Friday a ship in Pacific waters loaded with weapons headed for Ecuador. President Nayib Bukele tweeted that the weapons were sent by Mexican drug cartels to affiliate gangs in Ecuador. He added that the capture was one of several in recent months in which nine tons of cocaine destined for Ecuador were also seized.

An El Salvador navy photo shows the capture of a ship crew transporting weapons and cocaine to Ecuador in July.

A spokesman for the Salvadorian navy said the ocean off of El Salvador is a popular route for weapons and cocaine shipped from Mexican ports to Ecuador and Peru. “We make many captures off our shores of Mexican vessels sailing south,” he said. “These happen several times a month with of boats carrying drugs and armaments. We can determine by markings on packaging that these are sent by Mexican cartels.”

The spokesman estimated the street value of the cocaine confiscated since May at $233 million and said it was destined for European ports in the Netherlands, Spain and France. There was no value attached to “numerous” weapons seizures, but believed it was well above $10 million.

In his tweet, Bukele described in detail an operation that captured a Mexican boat headed to Ecuador. “The intercept was made on August 6, 500 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque. We captured several tons of cocaine, plus automatic weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The crew of Guatemalans attempted to set the boat on fire when navy personnel intervened. What they told us is they have taken the same route many times iand that other boats do the same.”

Bukele said the navy has been successful in keeping drugs and weapons out of El Salvador but conceded that southbound vessels often come ashore at clandestine docks to transfer material to other boats.”

“Our National Navy have been very successful in intercepting vessels involved in these operations,” Bukele said. “We are happy to assist our Ecuadorian friends in these missions but understand we only stop a small percentage of shipments.”

He added: “The Mexican drug cartels have chosen Ecuador as their shipping ports of choice. They have also declared war, through associated gangs, on the government there. Fortunately, the government there is fighting back with excellent success.”

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Hogar Esperanza – News

Google ad

Real Stories of our Service and Care at Cuenca Expat Insurance

I sell vinyl records

Pay-Per-Mile Auto Insurance: We Take Care of You and Your Vehicle

Are you Irregular in Ecuador and want to be Regular and Legal?

10.50% in CD Investment, Cooperativa 23 de Julio by Marco León the best Investment Advisor of Gringo Post 2024
View listing

3 Bedroom apartment for sale in the Remigio Crespo area $186.000

Cuenca

$186.000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

See all real estate and rental ads

Fund Grace News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of August 11

Tour a Park of Volcanoes and Glaciers in Ecuador.

Read more

Bank Lending Recovers After Deposits Rise; Cooperative Lending Struggles to Rebound.

Read more

Citizen Revolution Picks González and Borja for 2025, Correa Criticizes Noboa.

Read more

Happy Life

Google ad