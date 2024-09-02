Some fires are under control but continue to burn; Wildfires create unhealthy air quality in Cuenca; Ecuador and the U.S. sign security agreement

While forest fires continue to burn in Azuay, Loja and Cotopaxi Provinces, firefighters are slowly gaining control thanks to air support, the country’s Risk Management Office reports. “We are making progress in containing the Quilanga and San Fernando fires but we continue our battle with others,” the office said in a Sunday statement.

Azuay Province Governor Santiago Malo reported Sunday morning that “round-the-clock water drops” from helicopters had brought the San Fernando fire under control. “The work of air crews filling Bambi buckets from the local lagoons has been essential in this progress since the steep terrain prevented access to firefighters on the ground.”

Malo added: “We have established a perimeter around the fires and believe they can now be extinguished within two to three days.”

According to Malo, more than 1,000 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed by the San Fernando fires and others in Oña and Nabon.

Progress has also been reported at the country’s largest fire, at Quilanga in Loja Province. “Firefighting aircraft and personnel from Peru have given us an advantage combatting the fire and we have established containment,” Risk Management said. On Friday, Peru sent 150 firefighters and seven helicopters over the border to Loja Province to assist Ecuadorian teams.

The Quilanga fire has burned more than 5,000 hectares, destroyed 15 homes and killed an estimated 20,000 domestic and wild animals, Risk Management says. At least 100 firefighters have been injured battling the blaze, two of them critically.

On Sunday, 100 Quito firefighters joined the battle against a large fire near Sigchos, in Cotopaxi Province. Risk Management said it would update progress on Monday.

Fires create unhealthy air quality

Cuenca experienced its third consecutive day of poor air quality Sunday and officials don’t expect conditions to change until at least Tuesday. At 9 p.m. Sunday night, the air quality monitoring center at the University of Azuay recorded a 156 fine particulate matter (PM2.5) measurement, considered to be “unhealthy” (dañina). As of 6 a.m. Monday, the reading had dropped to 132 in the “less healthy” (poco saludable) category.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (INAMHI), the pollution is the result of forest fires in southern Ecuador and in the Brazilian Amazon. “These conditions are not only affecting Ecuador, but much of the Amazon basin due to fires in eastern Brazil,” INAMHI said in a bulletin.

The Air Quality Index is divided into six categories, ranging from “good” to “extremely dangerous.” Measurements of 300 to 500 fine particulate matter (PM2.5) represent the most danger for human health.

Director of the University of Azuay air quality center, Chester Sellers, recommends people with health conditions such as asthma, lung diseases and heart problems reduce their outdoor activities until the pollution subsides. He suggests wearing a face mask if air quality worsens.

U.S. and Ecuador sign security agreement

U.S. Southern Command General Laura Richardson said Friday she expects a “significant” reduction in crime in Ecuador following the signing of a security agreement between the two countries. The agreement was reached during the South American Security Summit in Santiago, Chile.

“Ecuador has shown a real interest in combating national and transnational organized crime and their efforts so far have produced impressive results,” Richardson said at the signing. “We are pleased to offer assistance in the continuing fight since it benefits both countries.”

According to Admiral Jaime Patricio Vela, who signed the agreement for Ecuador, the pact will provide additional military support in the fight against international drug cartels. “In particular, this will strengthen our surveillance of overseas drug transport routes which, in turn, will reduce crime in our port cities.”