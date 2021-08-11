Vaccines required for all in-person workers; Local migrant dies in New Mexico U-Haul; Amazonians not subject to legal system; Second vaccines get priority

Martes, 10/8/2021

Inician matrículas en régimen fiscal (Enrollment for public schools begin) – Parents and representatives of children who are attending a public school for the first time can enroll the kids until 22/8. This applies to students in the Siera-Amazonía regimen whose school year starts 1/9. There is a schedule to register students depending on their grade level.

Cuenca –

Migración deja una nueva víctima (Migration leaves a new victim) – The family of Noemí Muy Lojano in Gualaceo, is asking for help from the Gobierno Nacional to repatriate her body from the US. She was found dead in a U-Haul truck on US 54 in Lincoln County, New Mexico. Found with her were at least 10 more immigrants, most of them also from Azuay, suffering from dehydration. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for bringing her body back to Ecuador and giving her a funeral.

Retención de madera (Wood retention) – The Ministerio del Ambiente, Agua y Transición Ecológica (Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition) with the Unidad Nacional de Policía de Protección del Ambiente (UNPAMB – National Police Unit for Environmental Protection) retained 20 cubic meters of wood in a control operation in Azogues to prevent illegal trafficking in forest products. The woods were copal, canelo, doncel, matapalo y tamburo. <I wonder if any of these are exotic tropical hardwoods that end up on the decks of billionaires’ yachts?>

Registro Civil atiende de 7:00 a 19:00 (Civil Registry is open from 7:00 a.m. to 19:00) – The Registro Civil announced that it will have extended hours from today to el 13/8 in 19 cities including Cuenca and Azogues. The San Blas office in Cuenca and the office in Azogues will issue cédulas and passports. The El Batán office in Cuenca will only be for cédulas. The rest of the offices will observe usual office hours of 8:00-17:00. Police will have controls outside of the offices to prevent the presence of tramitadores (processors <like a facilitator only for anyone, including Spanish speakers, who doesn’t want to go through the paperwork hassle.>. The police will also watch to prevent scams including selling places in line or offering appointments.

Continúa Plan de Retorno Progresivo y Seguro a las Actividades (Progressive and Safe Return to Activities Plan continues) – Rafael Vázquez, regional director of the Ministerio del Trabajo y Servicio Público Zonal 6, reported that in person work in the public and private sectors is continuing gradually. Certain requirements have to be met. Employees must be fully vaccinated with at least 14 days after the second shot. Capacities are limited to 50%, but can be varied depending on the number of contagions in each case. The plan started on 1/7 with the objective of reactivating the economy, always taking care for the employees’ health.

Vacunaciones contra la COVID-19 se reanudan en el país (Vaccinations against COVID-19 resume in the country) – There were no vaccinations Monday due to observation of the Feriado del Primer Grito de Independendia (10 de Agosto holiday). Vaccines resumed today and citizens can to to lugarvacunacion.cne.gob.ec to find out the place and date for their second shots. In Azuay, Cañar, and Morona Santiago, priority will be given to second doses from hoy to 31/8.

Nacional –

CC: no se puede dictar prisión preventiva contra indígenas en aislamiento (CC: Preventive detention cannot be issued against indigenous people in isolation) – The Corte Constitucional (CC – Supreme Court) ruled that indigenous people of recent contact can’t be ordered into preventive prison unless judges have previously completed various parameters and principles of interculturality. The CC reversed a decision of the Corte Provincial de Justicia de Orellana which negated a action of habeas corpus presented in favor of 7 Waorani prisoners. In its decision the CC argued that other alternatives to preventive prison should be sought along with indigenous authorities. It also said that because of the principal of no contact, enshrined in the Constitution, there can’t be a sentence of privation of liberty against peoples <tribes, if that’s your point of view> in isolation because it violates their rights to liberty and personal integrity in their cultural dimension; and because they were not properly advised by judicial authorities in the habeas corpus action. The CC also highlighted the need to respect auto-determination of the peoples and their territories by the state and others who carry out activities in that zone.

Se unen para defender naturaleza (Uniting to defend nature) – Original communities in the Amazon basin recognize este lunes as “El grito de la selva” (The cry of the jungle) for the defense of their lives and of nature. It is the Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas (International Day of Indigenous Peoples). Representatives of various original peoples held a ceremony in Unión Base in Pastaza Province to call for humanity to protect nature against dangers usch as climate change, over exploitation of resources and accelerated pollution. The Coordinadora de Organizaciones Indígenas de la Amazonía (Coica) which is composed of indigenous peoples and communities from 9 countries that share the jungle (Brasil, Perú, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana Francesa, Surinam, Guyana, y Ecuador <Yeah, I know that’s only 8, but I write what I see.>) ratified their promise to continue their resistance against the threats that have been going on for 529 years. <That 529 years must be the time that Europeans have been in the Americas.> Coica explained that there are currently 476 million indigenous peoples in 90 countries representing 6.2% of the world’s population. In the Amazon, which is the largest watershed on the planet, there are at least 511 original peoples of which 66 are in voluntary isolation. The peoples of the Amazon are recognized by the UN as the only guarantee of environmental protection in the Amazon which is threatened by agricultural expansion, oil exploitation, and expansion of mining.

